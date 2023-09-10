Sunday, September 10, 2023
MTSU baseball looks to lean on young arms

By Calvin White

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis

Story by Conner Smith

Murfreesboro, TN- Losing elite arms like Jaden Hamm and Eriq Swan to the MLB draft would usually be a massive loss for most teams but MTSU won’t skip a beat. The Blue Raiders have many young arms ready to step up but sophomores Patrick Johnson and Ollie Akens stand out more than others. 

Both Akens and Johnson were staples for the MTSU pitching rotation last year on their way to earning Freshman All-CUSA while throwing big innings for MTSU. 

“Getting the experience that Ollie and I got last year is going to be big for us this year.” Johnson said. “We had some learning curves last year, which were not fun, but were necessary for us to get better.” 

By looking at the stat sheet, some wouldn’t be impressed as both pitchers ended with an ERA over 5.00. However, they finally got in a groove and finished their last 10 starts with a combined 3.64 ERA as they learned their role and got used to the system. 

“Last year it (pitching staff) was very scrambled and a lot of us made mistakes, this year most of our guys are comfortable,” Johnson said. “That really started the final 10 games before conference play and then we showed what team we were in the postseason.”  

To go along with this talented group, head coach Jerry Meyers hired former Old Dominion and Lincoln Memorial pitching coach, Adam Wisniewski. At ODU, Wisniewski produced 10 All-CUSA pitchers, six MLB draft picks, a CUSA title, and 120 wins in three years. 

“We all love Coach Wisniewski so far. He has a great understanding of the game and has proven success. I think Meyers and him will be a great pair for this program.” Akens said. 

Johnson, along with sophomore Bryant Beranek, will lead the rotation this year but the other three arms are unknown. The bullpen will most likely still be led by Justin Lee, James Sells, and Kota Sato. 

Akens’ role is unclear as he’s come out of the bullpen while also being used as a spot starter. 

“I plan on coming out of the bullpen,” Akins said. “The plan is not set in stone. We have many new guys and returning pitchers that could step into my role. We just have to work and secure our role.”

The MTSU baseball pitching staff has high potential entering year two of the Meyers era. With the addition of Wisniewski, MTSU baseball has its eyes on the CUSA crown.  

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. 

