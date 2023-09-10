Sunday, September 10, 2023
MTSU Soccer vs. Chattanooga 2023

By Brian Branch

All photos by Khori Williams.

Lady Raiders Woman's Soccer Team Getting ready To Take on Chattanooga!
Taijah Fraser (Number 7) Rushes Over To The Ball From The Opposing Team
The Lady Raiders Coming Back Into The Second Half Motivated To Come Back Down 1-0
Idun Kvaale (Number 27) , Lauren Spaanstra (Number 33), And Cambell Kivisto (Number6) Discuss Over How To Set Up A Goal For The Team
Lauren Spaanstra (Number 33) Getting Ready To Set Up The Team For A Goal!
Cambell Kivisto (Number 6) Fighting For The Ball From The Opposing Team!
Kaitlyn Butcher (Number 17) Winding Up To Score!
Idun Kvaale (Number 27) Sprinting Over To Steal The Ball From The Opposing Team!

Khori Williams is a contributing photographer for MTSU Sidelines News.

