Sunday, September 17, 2023
LifestylesArt & PhotographyStudent Life

Students assemble visionary boards to improve mental health

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Date:

Share post:

Featured Photo by Anna Leadingham

Story by Anna Leadingham

The College of Media and Entertainment has been promoting Mental Health Week by indulging students in exciting activities, one of the most unique being the Create a Vision Board event hosted by The Center of Popular Music in the Bragg building. The event took place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. All supplies were provided by the Center of Popular Music for students to create their boards.

Eli Roy posing with his vision board. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).
Ben Godsin with his “vibe sheet.” (Photo by Anna Leadingham).

Students were encouraged to participate in the therapeutic event to boost their moods and spirits for the week. Many found the project relaxing and fun as they were able to reflect on various aspects of their personality while also momentarily forgetting their demanding lives as college students.

Each board created took on a different life and showed off each student’s hopes, dreams and aspirations. The supplies given allowed students to arrange, cut and paste a collection of ideas from old magazines donated by The Center of Popular Music. Students took advantage of the stickers, hole punches, colored pens and much more! 

Some students themed their boards like Laci Mason, who dedicated her board to the legendary Dolly Parton. Anna Shinholster devoted her poster to Billie Eilish. 

Laci Mason with her Dolly Parton themed vision board. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).
Anna Shinholster with her Billie Eilish board. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).

Other students focused on some of their favorite things in life such as Emily Duff, who committed her board to her faithful canine. Josie James mapped her vision board to show off her favorite things. 

Josie James showing off her board. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).
Ethan Okada, Chis Gray and Emily Duff posing with their vision boards at the Thursday event. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).

Even faculty joined in on the curative entertainment. Andrea Hall from The School of Journalism and Strategic Media designed a board around Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” and the theme of love.

Andrea Hall’s love and Disney inspired board. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).
Anna Leadingham’s board. (Photo by Anna Leadingham).

Everyone involved proudly left with their respective boards and a feeling of tranquility. It was a successful event for the College of Media and Entertainment and for The Center of Popular Music, but even more so for the students who left feeling a little less burdened.


To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on X at @MTSUSidelines.

Previous article
From idea to tradion: The evolution of National Hispanic Heritage Month
Next article
Rep Your Roots: Sharing our diversity 
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Related articles

Campus

Rep Your Roots: Sharing our diversity 

Featured Photo by Larry Rincon Story by Stephanie Hall Students gathered in the Student Union commons of Middle Tennessee State...
Lifestyles

From idea to tradion: The evolution of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Larry Rincon For more than fifty years, Americans have been observing National Hispanic...
Lifestyles

An Evening at Crash the Commons 

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer  Story by Marshal Clemmer  The sun is setting behind buildings casting shadows across the grassy...
Food

Mizzou Eats: Savor the flavors of Missouri at these must-try dining spots

Featured Photo by Holden Carter Story by Holden Carter This week, the Blue Raider football team travels to Columbia, Missouri,...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Rep Your Roots: Sharing our diversity 

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Larry Rincon Story by Stephanie Hall Students gathered...

From idea to tradion: The evolution of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Lifestyles 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Larry Rincon For more...

True Crime podcaster visits MTSU

News 0
Story and photo by Angel Perez Middle Tennessee State University...

Popular news

MTSU Performing Arts Company begins preparations for annual show

Lifestyles 0
Photo Courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University Story by Annabelle...

“Willkommen! Bienvenue!”: A review of MTSU Theatre’s rendition of “Cabaret”

Lifestyles 0
Featured Image Courtesy of MTSU Theatre and Dance Department Story...

“Mi estis amata”: A review of MTSU’s rendition of “The Language Archive”

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Harry Whitmore Story by Stephanie Hall Middle Tennessee...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.