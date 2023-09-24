Independent artists are changing the tune of the Music City soundscape

Featured Photo by Aubrey Salm

Story by Aiden O’Neill

As Nashville rapidly grows, the music industry continues to diversify. Artists of all genres

choose Nashville over New York or Los Angeles to grow their budding music careers. Although country music is what Music City has always been known for, a new wave of independent musicians are reshaping the Nashville sound. Looking into local artists leads down a path of electronic pop, indie pop and cross genre productions.

Sophie Shredz



Sophie Ruggiero, or Sophie Shredz, is a hyper-pop artist with a vibrant sense of style and an

even more vibrant sense of self.

A Sophie Shredz selfie. (Photo by Sophie Shredz).

In her teaser Instagram posts for her upcoming single she shows off her streetwear style with a punk and rave gear twist. Her latest release, “RIP,” is the perfect ode to this micro-genre with influences from the early 2000s internet culture. Although this eclectic song is airing on the side of dance music, there’s more to the lyrics than just having a good time.

In Sophie Shredz’ interview, she goes into detail about what’s behind the music she creates.

“I spent a lot of time being around people who didn’t treat me how I deserved,” she said. “When I started to write music I always wanted to create something that makes people feel good about themselves and that brings out a new level of confidence.”

She went on to describe her music as “music that you listen to when you’re done crying about your ex.” Like many local artists, Sophie found herself in Nashville when she started attending a local university.

When asked why she chose to stay rather than move to a bigger city she said, “Even though there isn’t a big scene for what I’m doing right now, it’s definitely cool to be on the front end of a growing community. There’s so many different kinds of artists and I’ve found it to be a really supportive and encouraging group of musicians.”

As mentioned before, Sophie Shredz’ favorite project is coming on all streaming platforms this year. “ALL EYEZ ON ME” will be released on Sept. 29, 2023, and will be followed by the music video on Oct. 6, 2023.

Sophie Shredz is one to watch as she pioneers electronic pop culture in Nashville.



Casper Sage



Casper Sage can’t be defined and neither can his music. His multi-genre sound pulls inspiration

from a different corner of the music world each time; From indie to rap or R&B to funk. Regardless, every song he cultivates sends you into a dream-like state.

Casper Sage posing. (Photo by Casper Sage).

The ability to mix his warm personality and unique sense of style is skillfully portrayed in his newest music video, “U4EA.” The earthy, serene background is offset by chaos. Each clip shows a different facet of his persona.

As an Oklahoma native, Casper Sage decided to move to Nashville a few years ago.

“It’s the middle space between Oklahoma and L.A.. It feels just homey enough and just big enough to stay busy,” he said.

He has done just that. As a producer, writer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist on each song, he’s managed to release two albums in two years.

His most recent E.P. titled “Synthesis+” was just released in August and can be found

on all streaming platforms. The previously mentioned “U4EA” is the artist’s personal favorite.

With a growing community of musicians in the area, it hasn’t been hard for him to feel at home.

Casper described the Nashville music scene in his own words, “It’s plentiful, dialed in,

slow burning and beautiful. There are so many awesome, developing artists with limitless

potential. A lot of them work with one another, so it’s a lovely community of people who are

becoming a part of something I believe will be very important to a lot more people. I’m just

thankful that divine timing has allowed me to experience it as well.”

This eloquent description of the Nashville community shows why many young artists have been gravitating to this southern city.



These artists are just a couple who are changing the industry in Nashville. They even

recommended a few local artists themselves, such as Henry J. Star, Hana Eid, Aria, Jack Vinoy,

Emily Hines and many more. It’s clear now why artists like Casper and Sophie chose Nashville;

It provides the career benefits of a larger city and has a tight knit community that makes it feel

like home.

