Monday, September 25, 2023
CampusStudent LifeLifestyles

Teamwork, creativity and determination: Behind the scenes of two homecoming parade floats

By Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Date:

Share post:

Featured Photo by Jordan Reining

Story by Jasmine Banks

Homecoming is the time of year when many colleges, and even high schools welcome back their alumni and other members to celebrate how far the organization has come. Several activities are put into place throughout the week to help people enjoy the celebration. This year Middle Tennessee State University had a few functions lined up such as a skate night, NPHC showcase and the Alumni Association pop up.  

Behind the assembly of Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Gamma Rho, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Phi Alpha’s float .(Photo by Jasmine Banks).

One event that hundreds enjoy is the homecoming parade, which is filled with food, fun and laughter. Recently, I was able to get behind the scenes of one of the most key features of the parade: the homecoming floats. I spoke with two sororities that took part in building floats for the Sept. 23 parade.

Alpha Chi Omega teamed with Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Gamma Rho and Phi Kappa Tau. Alpha Omicron Pi worked alongside Alpha Gamma Rho, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Phi Alpha.  

As I saw the process, I noticed that both sororities and their partners used hard work and dedication to get the job done. Chi Omega and Omicron Pi began their journey as early as summertime with the help of their most trusted peers. Although they do work ahead of schedule, most still must pull all-nighters. The groups stay up late at night finishing the last touches on their float.  

The first step both groups had to take was to discuss how much material was needed to build their floats. Some of the supplies that were ordered by both organizations were pomp, spray paint, wood, tissue and wires.  

Brianna Bounds, Liv Rapier, Kerstie Wolaver, Annalee Casto and Malissa Chanthavong behind the scenes. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Garret Fox and Bella Givens working on the paper mache Lightning. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Reece Webber during the parade float construction shuffle. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Lilly Bradney hard at work on the float. (Photo by Jordan Reining).

There were many obstacles that both organizations faced while working on the floats, but they persevered.

“There is always going be trial and error, but we have taken time to reevaluate and push through the difficulties,” said Kamille Smith, the President of Alpha Chi Omega.

Many members of the organizations had to take on many jobs to make sure everything ran smoothly. Jessica Hinger doubled as the Vice President of Chapter Relations of Chi Omega as well as the homecoming chair. According to Cecilia Cruz, President of Alpha Omicron Pi, three members served as co-homecoming chairs and they had to divide up responsibilities.  

Although I was not able to speak to all the sororities and fraternities, everyone did so well on their floats. I can see the teamwork and perseverance that went into play with them all. 

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on X at @MTSUSidelines.

Previous article
Gov. Lee, MTSU President McPhee announce Shelbyville airport as new home for aerospace program
Next article
Independent artists are changing the tune of the Music City soundscape
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor
Destiny Mizell | Lifestyles Editor

Related articles

Lifestyles

Independent artists are changing the tune of the Music City soundscape

Featured Photo by Aubrey Salm Story by Aiden O'Neill As Nashville rapidly grows, the music industry continues to diversify. Artists...
Lifestyles

“Satanic Hispanics” is a lackluster horror film that misses the mark

Featured Photo by IMDb Story by Larry Rincon September is almost over, and the spooky season draws near. With a...
Campus

A concert in the library: Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes perform on campus

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer Story by Marshal Clemmer It’s nearly noon, roadies work frantically setting up the drums, laying...
Campus

Students skate into homecoming week at SGA event

Featured Photo by Sterling Brookins Story by Lillian Chapman The Student Government Association hosted the annual roller skating event in...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU drops 31-24 thriller on homecoming night

Blue Raider Football 0
Featured photo by Brian Branch Story by Jenna Roberts Middle Tennessee...

Independent artists are changing the tune of the Music City soundscape

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Aubrey Salm Story by Aiden O'Neill As Nashville...

Gov. Lee, MTSU President McPhee announce Shelbyville airport as new home for aerospace program

News 0
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee announced Shelbyville as the...

Popular news

MTSU Dance Program hosts guest artist with a sneak-peak showing of the Fall Dance Concert

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by MTSU Dance Story by Annabelle Cranfill On Sunday...

MTSU Performing Arts Company begins preparations for annual show

Lifestyles 0
Photo Courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University Story by Annabelle...

“Willkommen! Bienvenue!”: A review of MTSU Theatre’s rendition of “Cabaret”

Lifestyles 0
Featured Image Courtesy of MTSU Theatre and Dance Department Story...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.