Noah Kahan’s deluxe “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)” album is a deep dive into love, loss and mental health

Noah Kahan rose to fame after his hit single “Stick Season.” His album coined the same title and was released in October of 2022. This summer, he released the deluxe version of this album, titled “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).”

In this album, he released seven new songs in June, followed by several collaborations with popular artists in the following months.

“Your Needs, My Needs” is a breakup song about loving someone to the point that their needs become your own. It discusses both love and loss with references to mental health and alcohol dependence.

Kahan sings, “I promise I’ll be there this time. Alright? You were a work of art. That’s the hardest part.” This vulnerable lyric shows his love for this person while grappling with slowly letting them go.

“Dial Drunk” is about being arrested for drunk driving and calling your ex-partner. Kahan sings about how his ex didn’t answer his call, leading to him spiraling about losing this person for good.

The lyrics show his continued love for this person while he’s at his lowest.

“I ain’t proud of all the punches that I’ve thrown, in the name of someone I no longer know.” This lyric is sad yet relatable for many going through a breakup or reminiscing of a past love.

“Paul Revere” is next on the deluxe album. Kahan sings about wanting to leave his old life behind, riding to a new place like Paul Revere.

He writes, “I’ll say, ‘I’m not from around here.’” This reveals that he desires a new life with new experiences, yet he continues by saying, “If I could leave, I would’ve already left.”

He then goes on to reference his childhood home and the place where he buried his dog. This reveals that Kahan dreams of changing his life, but he remains where he’s always been.

“No Complaints” is about Kahan’s struggle with mental health. He talks about his anger at nothing, faking being happy and blaming other factors for his internal struggles.

He continues by writing, “But I finally got sewed up. I set a time, then I showed up. Now the weight of the world ain’t so bad.” This indicates that Kahan got the help he needed; he references medication and sleeping and eating better.

He later sings, “Who am I to complain?” This reveals that he feels he can’t complain due to the success he’s had, yet he still struggles mentally. This raw honesty allows listeners who struggle with their mental health to better relate to Kahan.

“Call Your Mom” is about helping a friend through their mental health struggles. This song is beautifully written and shows his audience that they’re never alone.

He sings, “Don’t let this darkness fool you. All lights turned off can be turned on. I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night. I’ll call your mom.” This shows his love and care for his friend who’s struggling and his willingness to set everything aside to get them the help they need.

The song then refers to a deeper meaning of begging his friend to stay in this life. He writes, “Don’t wanna drive another mile wonderin’ if you’re breathing. So won’t you stay, won’t you stay, won’t you stay with me?”

With the mental health crisis our world is facing, this song is very important and timely. It shows that no matter your circumstances, there’s always someone who cares. If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 988.

“You’re Gonna Go Far” is about Kahan’s happiness for his friend/ex-partner who left the city they’d always known for a new life. He sings that he’s glad they’re far from their former life.

He writes, “So pack up your car, put a hand to your heart, say whatever you feel, be wherever you are. We ain’t angry at you, love, you’re the greatest thing we’ve lost.”

I love the way this is written because it shows Kahan’s love for this person while coping with them moving away. It shows his selfless appreciation for them and him truly wishing them the best.

The last song on the deluxe album is an extended version of “The View Between Villages.” It features a voice note of someone who is suspected to be an older person from one of his hometown villages, which is a sweet addition to the song.

He follows the voice note by singing, “The things that I lost here, the people I knew. They got me surrounded for a mile or two.”

This song as a whole is about a new transition in his life from youth to adulthood. Kahan is struggling with this change, and he references the people from his past and letting go of things he once knew.

After the deluxe album was released, Kahan was seen performing with many popular artists during either his own shows or someone else’s. Some of these artists then collaborated with Kahan on his new songs.

He first released “Dial Drunk” featuring Post Malone. Post Malone has his own section of the song with new lyrics.

One of my favorite lyrics from his part of the song is “Talkin’ ‘bout last time I was in the back of a cop car, I fell in love.” I think Post Malone’s addition to the song made it more upbeat and fun, but I love both versions of the track.

Kahan then released “Call Your Mom” featuring Lizzy McAlpine. While McAlpine didn’t sing her own lyrics, she did sing a part of Kahan’s original song solo.

This feature was a beautiful addition to the album, and McAlpine was the perfect artist for this song.

While this isn’t Kahan’s song, he featured on popular country singer Zach Bryan’s new EP that released on Sept. 22. Kahan sang on Bryan’s song “Sarah’s Place.” This song is very folky and fitting for Kahan and Bryan’s genres.

Kahan continues to rise in popularity and is currently on tour. Fans can see him in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 3 if they can score tickets for the sold out show.



