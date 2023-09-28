MakerSpace open house grants students opporitunities to utilize creativity and academics

Featured Photo by Larry Rincon

Story by Larry Rincon

With over a hundred guest signatures, the Middle Tennessee State University MakerSpace open house provided both students and community members to experience some of the opportunities to explore and develop one’s creative abilities on campus.

The MakerSpace was started back in 2016 according to the manager Valerie Hackworth.

Since then the space has expanded and grown beyond just 3D and laser printing.

They buy their printers from MakerGear, but a lot of their consumables do come from Amazon. Other activities like the Sandbox, for example, was hand built using materials from Lowe’s. The Xbox 360 that is available for use came from Ebay.

Wisdom Thompson tries the Flight Simulator. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Students can get trained to use the available printers. Whether it’s for 3D, Laser, or even Dye Sublimation, the MakerSpace is a resource for students to learn how to handle these machines. In addition, the VR headset is available to reserve. Students can sign into their own Steam accounts and enjoy two hours of playtime.

For those interested in how their your MTSU education can overlap with the MakerSpace, a few classes hold orientation in the Maker Space from English 1010 to Mechatronics courses. Some courses even have assignments that allow students to 3D print. MTSU even has a University 1010 class that has students go into the MakerSpace and record a newscast using the Podcast Studio.

A lot of these activities were available to try at the open house. Guests were first encouraged to help themselves to the complimentary drinks and food, but from there they were able to try out the Studio or even the VR headset.

Maker Space open house reception. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Guests had the option to experience flying and landing a plane using the flight simulator located in the far back of the MakerSpace. The activity was guided by Jose Vega who would explained how to use both the gears and pedals located on the floor as well as the control that steers the virtual plane.

Another popular activity was led by Kelcey Price. Guests were able to pick one to two images from a readily available pile. Once the images were selected, Price Kelcey would use the dye sublimation printer available in the Maker Space to press the images onto pieces of fabric. The last thing that guests did was is tying a string through a hole in the fabric, and if desired, they could add drops of scented oil.

Other popular activities included at the open house were a Sphere Obstacle course, Sandbox challenge and a Little Scenery workshop.

The MakerSpace is located on the second floor of the James E. Walker Library and follows library hours.



