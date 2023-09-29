MTSU’s and WKU’s “100 Miles of Hope” of saving lives through donations

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer

Story by Marshal Clemmer

It’s the thirteenth year of a friendly competition between Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky University to see who can get the most donations, while bringing awareness of the need for donations to help save lives. The donations were collected in the MTSU Recreation Center.

MTSU and WKU collect on average a thousand to 1,200 donations over a period of three, seven-hour days. In this competition, MTSU has won the past five, not counting the two years during the pandemic.

Senior Recruitment Manager Gene Baker states that America uses roughly 33 thousand units per day to meet demand. Unfortunately, during the summer, supply drastically drops to a dangerously low level.

“Events like this bring awareness to the need”, said Baker. “Our supply is very low for various of reasons. School is out. People are on vacation. Other activities. Summer probably is our most difficult time to collect.”

MTSU got many students and locals to donate blood. (Photo by Marshal Clemmer)

With this blood drive, MTSU is joining the fight against sickle cell anemia this year. Normally a red blood cell is disk shaped and soft enough to easily move around the circulatory system, as it carries oxygen to the cells. Those with sickle cell, a mutation causes their red blood cells to become rigid, sickle shaped and unable to carry oxygen. These sickle shaped blood cells can’t flow through the system easily. This condition causes severe conditions ranging from blood clotting, severe pain, strokes, infection, and eye problems. The only known proven treatment is blood transfusion.

“Sickle cell anemia primarily hits the African American community,” said Baker. “The best match for that is the same ethnic match. Right now, 40% of the blood that were giving to sickle cell patients are from people who identify as Black/African American.”

The remaining 60% of donations increase complications due to possible rejection, even if the donated blood is the same type as the patient.

With a sizable African American student body at MTSU, American Red Cross seeks to improve upon that 40% by declaring this as a sickle cell drive and setting up their operation at MTSU.

Donation centers need doners with O negative blood type. Those with that blood type can universally donate their blood to anyone in need of a blood transfusion.

“O negative can be the most in demand blood. In an OR situation there’s no time to find a match. If you have O neg on the shelves, it’s quick. There’s no finding a match,” said Baker.

Each unit of donated blood can save or improve the lives of up to three people.

