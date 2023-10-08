Latin Heritage Night on campus: Food, festivities and fun

Featured Photo by Jordan Reining

Story by Jordan Reining

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Middle Tennessee State University held its annual Latin Heritage Night on Oct. 5. The Intercultural and Diversity Affairs office hosted the cultural celebration.

The Student Union atrium echoed with the passionate singing and melodic strings of Grupo Múltiple. The band played popular Spanish songs all night long.

Originally set to be hosted outside in the Student Union commons, last-minute adjustments were made due to the cloudy weather. Students did not let the rain stop them from joining the party.

The evening opened with a flag ceremony. Countries were announced and the corresponding flags were paraded around the atrium.

In front of the stage was a makeshift dance floor open to whoever wanted to test their skills.

Featuring food like tamales, empanadas and churros, students rushed to get in line as soon as the celebration started. Along with food and music, La Comunidad made an appearance. The MTSU club focuses on promoting Latino culture on campus.

Alex Torres Martinez, La Comunidad’s President, spoke about the club’s presence.

“I love its concept of community,” said Torres Martinez, “I value that connection that we have with people.”

FUTURO, another on-campus organization, set up next to La Comunidad. Their aim is to help Latine students with professional development.

Although the food was quickly devoured, the festivities lasted a lot longer. The dance floor had waves of pairs showing off their moves, along with friends teaching each other new dances.

La Comunidad treasurer Imani Causey, Vice President Yesina Garcia and President Alex Torres Martinez. (Photo by Jordan Reining). A close up of the performers. (Photo by Jordan Reining).

A pair of students dancing at the event. (Photo by Jordan Reining). Students dancing to the music at the event. (Photo by Jordan Reining).

The crowd at Latin Hertiage Night. (Photo by Jordan Reining). Attendees in line to enjoy the food. (Photo by Jordan Reining).



