Alonso primed to make an impact in year one

Featured photo by Conner Smith

Story by Conner Smith

MTSU baseball had an outstanding first-year class last season, and this year will be nothing but the same behind freshman phenom Dylan Alonso. Alonso is a highly touted recruit out of Tiger, GA, and is ready to contribute in year one.

“I plan on bringing that (high school success) to the college level by just keeping my head down and trusting the hard work I have put in,” Alonso said.

Alonso is a two-way player who has been able to consistently hit 92 miles per hour on the mound while also mashing baseballs at the plate. Being a two-way player can be exhausting and hard to do but Alonso thinks he can do just that.

“I am planning on being a two-way here and the coaches have given me some options which has made it easier on me,” Alonso said. “They want me to keep my focus on the mound and make sure I can take care of all my throwing stuff first. Then I can always jump in with any group on the field and hit which is really nice.”

Coming out of high school, Alonso was a very desired player by a lot of schools. He was a Perfect Game 2023 preseason All-American and ranked as the 477th-best recruit in this recent cycle. Alonso says the way MTSU’s coaching staff treats its players is a big reason why he signed his letter of intent.

“I chose MTSU because I fell in love with the program and I could see the coaches cared about their player development on and off the field, even after college,” Alonso said. “All of the players and coaches are awesome and there isn’t a place I would rather be, I love it here.”

Even though practices are just now starting, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound ballplayer has excited the

team with his skills. He’s already getting a lot of looks on the mound and could potentially be in the starting rotation this year as a freshman.

Between the field, mound and batter’s box, Alonso is a true five-tool player. But he believes the best part of his game is his raw power.

“I feel like the best part of my game has to be either my arm strength or my power in the box,” Alonso said. “The reason is most of my training is based around increasing my body’s power output.”

With all the talent this young player possesses, it’s no secret why head coach Jerry Meyers wanted Alonso to be a part of the program.

