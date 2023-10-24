Friday, October 27, 2023
SportsBasketball - Women's

MTSU women’s basketball 2023-24 season preview

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Featured photo by Calvin White

Story by Luke Cameron

Entering his 19th season at the helm, Middle Tennessee women’s basketball coach Rick Insell continues to have the same goal, making the NCAA Tournament. 

Insell believes that in basketball as in other things, one’s reach should exceed their grasp. 

“Goals are not meant to be realistic. Goals are meant to make you stretch,” Insell said. 

The Lady Raiders return four starters from last year’s Conference USA regular season and tournament championship team: Courtney Whitson, Savannah Wheeler, Jalynn Gregory and Anastasiia Boldyreva.

Playmaking guard Courtney Blakely is no longer with the program, and versatile forward Kseniya Malashka graduated and was selected by the Chicago Sky in the third round of the 2023 WNBA Draft in April.

New to the program are Florida International University transfer Sifa Ineza and several freshmen: center Iullia Grabovskaia, 2023 Tennessee Class AA Miss Basketball Jada Harrison, guard Zahira Arizmendi Rubio, forward Dora Van Rijs and forward Stanislava Kabernick.

Gracie Hamby and Gracie Dodgen return after using a medical redshirt last season. Meioshe Mason and Jada Grannum are back in the post, and Ta’Mia Scott returns and looks to contribute significantly from her guard position.

Looking at this year’s squad, Insell says MTSU has more size than it has had in the past. This alludes to the eight Lady Raiders that are at least six feet tall.

The team also benefits from the leadership and experience of fifth-year athletes Whitson and Wheeler.

Insell stresses that players need not play significant minutes on the court to have an impact on the team. 

“Our philosophy is how are you going to help the team become a better team? A good attitude and positive energy at practice and at team meals,” Insell said. 

MTSU opens up play on Oct. 27 with an exhibition game against the University of Tennessee-Southern and then on October 30 against the University of the Cumberlands. The non-conference slate includes Memphis, Florida A&M, Princeton, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Houston, Belmont, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Stephen F. Austin, Northern Kentucky and Grand Canyon University. In November, MTSU will also take part in the Battle for Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, where it will meet Michigan in the first round.

The conference slate includes two games against the other conference schools: Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, UTEP, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, Florida International, Western Kentucky and Liberty.

Luke Cameron is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines and on X @MTSUSidelines.  

Previous article
A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Next article
University Writing Center celebrates 45th anniversary
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Baseball

Alonso primed to make an impact in year one

Featured photo by Conner Smith Story by Conner Smith MTSU baseball had an outstanding first-year class last season, and this...
Soccer

MTSU soccer draws even with UTEP

Featured photo by Jacob Burgess Story by Jacob Burgess Murfreesboro, TENN- Middle Tennessee Soccer (4-8-2) welcomed UTEP (2-10-2) for a...
Blue Raider Football

MTSU limits mistakes, downs Louisiana Tech at home

Featured photo by Travis Xavier Story by Calvin White Murfreesboro, TENN- Middle Tennessee football (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) played its most complete...
Softball

MTSU vs Trevecca softball

Photo Gallery by Preston Todd Preston Todd is a sports staff photographer for MTSU Sidelines

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU student stands with Israel as Israeli friends brave surrounding conflict

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Taylor Brandon | Unsplash Story by Matthew Giffin Christian Dunham,...

Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Showing at MTSU 

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer  Story by Marshal Clemmer  Cherry popping...

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

Popular news

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Jordan Reining Story by Jordan Reining I have...

“And then what?”: A review of MTSU Theatre’s performance of “The Rabbit Hole” 

Campus 0
Featured Image by MTSU Theatre and Dance Department  Story by...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.