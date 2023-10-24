MTSU women’s basketball 2023-24 season preview

Featured photo by Calvin White

Story by Luke Cameron

Entering his 19th season at the helm, Middle Tennessee women’s basketball coach Rick Insell continues to have the same goal, making the NCAA Tournament.

Insell believes that in basketball as in other things, one’s reach should exceed their grasp.

“Goals are not meant to be realistic. Goals are meant to make you stretch,” Insell said.

The Lady Raiders return four starters from last year’s Conference USA regular season and tournament championship team: Courtney Whitson, Savannah Wheeler, Jalynn Gregory and Anastasiia Boldyreva.

Playmaking guard Courtney Blakely is no longer with the program, and versatile forward Kseniya Malashka graduated and was selected by the Chicago Sky in the third round of the 2023 WNBA Draft in April.

New to the program are Florida International University transfer Sifa Ineza and several freshmen: center Iullia Grabovskaia, 2023 Tennessee Class AA Miss Basketball Jada Harrison, guard Zahira Arizmendi Rubio, forward Dora Van Rijs and forward Stanislava Kabernick.

Gracie Hamby and Gracie Dodgen return after using a medical redshirt last season. Meioshe Mason and Jada Grannum are back in the post, and Ta’Mia Scott returns and looks to contribute significantly from her guard position.

Looking at this year’s squad, Insell says MTSU has more size than it has had in the past. This alludes to the eight Lady Raiders that are at least six feet tall.

The team also benefits from the leadership and experience of fifth-year athletes Whitson and Wheeler.

Insell stresses that players need not play significant minutes on the court to have an impact on the team.

“Our philosophy is how are you going to help the team become a better team? A good attitude and positive energy at practice and at team meals,” Insell said.

MTSU opens up play on Oct. 27 with an exhibition game against the University of Tennessee-Southern and then on October 30 against the University of the Cumberlands. The non-conference slate includes Memphis, Florida A&M, Princeton, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Houston, Belmont, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Stephen F. Austin, Northern Kentucky and Grand Canyon University. In November, MTSU will also take part in the Battle for Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, where it will meet Michigan in the first round.

The conference slate includes two games against the other conference schools: Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, UTEP, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, Florida International, Western Kentucky and Liberty.

