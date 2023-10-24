A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Featured Photo by Jordan Reining

I have no words. At least none that I can use throughout this recap of my experience and still get this published. Middle Tennessee State University hosted its annual Rocky Horror Picture Show viewing just in time for spooky season on Oct. 20 through Oct. 21. Starting at 10 p.m., the show lasted just under two hours and was full of screaming and laughter.

For those of you who don’t know, the Rocky Horror Picture Show is a movie that was adapted from a musical. Many screenings of the movie utilize a “shadow cast,” a group of actors that perform alongside the movie, dressed in the same costumes as they act out the lines.

The MTSU screening featured a shadow cast from Nashville, named Little Morals.

Walking up the steps to the Student Union Ballroom, I had no idea what to expect. I heard very mixed reviews from my friends, talking about “V’s” and cherries, which did nothing to clear up my confusion. Hopefully, this retelling of my first time helps all of you, but truthfully, you need to see it for yourself.

Keep in mind that you need to be 18 years or older to watch the movie.

Before going into the ballroom, I was stopped by a cast member and asked if it was my first time watching Rocky Horror. Personally, I think the confused and slightly scared aura I was giving off should have been enough to know that it was. They then wrote the letter “V” on my forehead in red lipstick (with my permission) and handed me a bright red balloon. The “V” represents virginity to witnessing the show, and the balloon is meant to represent a cherry. Before the show, the cast makes everyone with a balloon walk around the ballroom with it between their legs in hopes of popping it.

The anticipation was high from the crowd as the cast read some of the rules. When the lead characters were referenced in the movie, we were encouraged to yell keywords at the screen and shadow cast.

Finally, it started. I must have swallowed a few flies the way my jaw dropped in awe, shock and confusion for the entire two-hour-long show. I was not prepared in the slightest for this movie. Switching between the actual actors on screen and the ones on the stage, I never knew where to look.

Quite frankly it was a mess, and yet I could not keep my eyes away. Prop bags were being sold before the show started and they were utilized all throughout the performance. Flying toilet paper rolls, party hats, and playing cards were just a few things that kept the crowd invested.

At the end of the night when the lights came back on, it felt like I had just left another world. Dazed and still confused about what I had just witnessed, I was speechless.

Don’t get me wrong, the movie was interesting and the shadow cast was great, but wow, what a way to spend a Friday night. It took a few days of reflection, but I did enjoy the show and the songs that were sung. That being said, I would watch it again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is certainly an experience, but it was a good one.

