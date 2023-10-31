Editors’ note

On Oct. 27, MTSU Sidelines published a profile of a student who expressed his alliance with Israel after the Hamas attack that happened on Oct. 7.

It is Sidelines’ goal to cover news equitably. Going forward, we will take care to be inclusive of differing viewpoints.

The article has been removed from the website out of concern for the interview subject’s safety. The article was not MTSU choosing sides, it was based on an interview and one student’s experience.

Sidelines condemns any actions that cause harm in response to an expressed opinion.

In a divided world, there must be room for civil discourse.

People should feel free to express their opinions without fear of harm.

In retrospect, Sidelines failed to report on the casualties the Palestinian people have suffered and focused only on damage done to the Israeli population.

By the editors of Sidelines

