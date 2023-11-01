Wednesday, November 1, 2023
CampusNews

MTSU contract worker found dead inside Peck Hall

By Kailee Shores

Date:

Share post:

Featured Photo by Angel Perez

Story by Kailee Shores

A contract worker for Middle Tennessee State University was found dead in Peck Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

MTSU Police and Murfreesboro Police Department were dispatched to Peck Hall around 7:17 a.m. Wednesday in response to a body being found inside the building.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a person with access to the building entered and did not exit. He was the only person in the building.

It is apparent the person took his own life.

According to police, upon arrival, officers attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

MTSU sent out a series of emergency alerts Wednesday morning, initially canceling classes held in Peck Hall before noon and then canceling classes in Peck for the full day, resuming normal operation on Thursday, Nov. 2.

MPD and MTSU Police emphasized there is no immediate threat to campus and students are safe.

There was a large police, EMT and fire and rescue presence at the building. Crime scene tape closed off access to the building.

MPD has taken over the investigation, in accordance with the Nottingham Campus Crime Scene Investigation Act of 2004.

“Please sign up for RAVE alerts. Our RAVE alert system will go out through telephones, through emails to notify anyone of anything that is going on on campus,” said MTSU Police Chief Edwin Kaup.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Kailee Shores is the News Editor for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores, Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams and Assistant News Editor Zoe Naylor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

Previous article
Editors’ note
Kailee Shores
Kailee Shoreshttps://mtsusidelines.com

Related articles

News

Editors’ note

On Oct. 27, MTSU Sidelines published a profile of a student who expressed his alliance with Israel after...
Campus

Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Showing at MTSU 

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer  Story by Marshal Clemmer  Cherry popping balloons. Stage actors mimicking characters on the silver screen....
Campus

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance major Lily Hall is choreographing for the Middle Tennessee...
Campus

University Writing Center celebrates 45th anniversary

Featured Photo by Elise Sandlin Story by Elise Sandlin Middle Tennessee State University celebrated the 45th anniversary of the University...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Editors’ note

News 0
On Oct. 27, MTSU Sidelines published a profile of...

Struggles, sexual tension and more: “Only Friends” takes the genre in a new direction

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by GMMTV Story by Larry Rincon Thailand is currently one...

The American Democracy Project fights for the polls: An inside look

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Hannah Ferreira Story by Hannah Ferreira Each presidential...

Popular news

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Jordan Reining Story by Jordan Reining I have...

“And then what?”: A review of MTSU Theatre’s performance of “The Rabbit Hole” 

Campus 0
Featured Image by MTSU Theatre and Dance Department  Story by...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.