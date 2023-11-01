MTSU contract worker found dead inside Peck Hall

Featured Photo by Angel Perez

Story by Kailee Shores

A contract worker for Middle Tennessee State University was found dead in Peck Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

MTSU Police and Murfreesboro Police Department were dispatched to Peck Hall around 7:17 a.m. Wednesday in response to a body being found inside the building.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a person with access to the building entered and did not exit. He was the only person in the building.

It is apparent the person took his own life.

According to police, upon arrival, officers attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

MTSU sent out a series of emergency alerts Wednesday morning, initially canceling classes held in Peck Hall before noon and then canceling classes in Peck for the full day, resuming normal operation on Thursday, Nov. 2.

MPD and MTSU Police emphasized there is no immediate threat to campus and students are safe.

There was a large police, EMT and fire and rescue presence at the building. Crime scene tape closed off access to the building.

MPD has taken over the investigation, in accordance with the Nottingham Campus Crime Scene Investigation Act of 2004.

“Please sign up for RAVE alerts. Our RAVE alert system will go out through telephones, through emails to notify anyone of anything that is going on on campus,” said MTSU Police Chief Edwin Kaup.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

