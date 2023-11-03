Pokémon Go keeping students active and exploring seven years later

Featured Photo by Pokémon Go

Story by Jordan Reining

Walking around the Middle Tennessee State University seal in front of the library, most students are unaware of the many Pokéstops that litter the area.

(Photo by Destiny Mizell).

Pokémon Go, the game that took the world by storm in 2016, remains alive and well on college campuses. Catching Pokémon and battling other trainers (the term for playable characters in the game) is a daily occurrence for students involved in the world of Pokémon.

The game was developed by Niantic, a company that focuses on augmented reality (AR) games, in partnership with Nintendo and the Pokémon franchise.

Miguel Lozano, a senior business student and Chicago native, has been playing the game since its arrival. He has always been a fan of Nintendo and the Pokémon franchise and decided he would give the location-based game a try.

What started as a game evolved into a way to stay active and lose weight. Lozano was logging up to 11 miles a day with the help of the game. Since its inception, Pokémon Go has been noted to get people moving, even if they are still on their phone.

The game uses a player’s location to place Pokémon and Pokéstops in their area. Pokéstops are designated places that offer rewards within the game, such as berries, potions and Poké Balls. Utilizing AR, Pokémon can be viewed and caught in both the physical and animated world.

He explained that the game is as simple or as complex as you want it to be. One player might play for exercise motivation, while others play to capture every Pokémon in existence.

“There’s no end of the game, because the end is imposed by you,” Lozano said.

Though there is no technical way to win Pokémon Go, the highest level someone can reach is 50.

Everyone can have a different goal when they start the game, and these goals can change. Some people play to pass the time whereas many play for hours upon hours.

Discord servers dedicated to the game can have hundreds of active members at a time. With channels dedicated to trading, bragging about what you catch and community events, there are a multitude of ways to get involved in the community. Over 70 million people play the game.

Josh Turner, a junior, has also played the game since its release in 2016.

Like Lozano, he has always been a fan of the Pokémon franchise. Walking from class to class, Turner plays the game for its entertainment value.

“It’s just a reward and entertainment for keeping up with my health,” said Turner.

Going through phases, Turner spends a few months dedicated to catching different Pokémon until he gets tired and switches to battling others. Battles consist of picking three Pokémon to create a team that goes against another trainer’s Pokémon.

A large part of the game includes claiming and defending gyms for a certain team. Within the game, there are three different teams: Mystic, Instinct and Valor. Battling a gym can help advance the level of a trainer, while defending one results in PokéCoins, the in-game currency used for upgrading equipment and outfits. Like Pokestops, gyms are designated areas in the real world that players can walk to.

If playing alone results in boredom, users have the chance to get together in official meetups once a month. Community days allow players to meet others while also getting access to special bonuses within the game.

These events are held throughout the world and are sponsored by Niantic.

In Murfreesboro, community days are hosted at The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway.

Each community event is centered around one specific Pokémon. People come together at these events and form connections, even if they only interact in the game. Pizza and prizes are offered at the Murfreesboro location.

Throughout his time playing, Turner has had the opportunity to participate in community events around the world.

“I did one in Seattle…one in Nashville…I participated in a special event when I was in Africa over the summer,” said Turner.

A world history major, Turner took a study abroad trip to Senegal, where he was able to partake in the community day there.

Although he has been to different areas, he noted that the events are all similar regardless of location.

“The events are pretty consistent of just being around people,” said Turner. “You can automatically know that’s why people are here.”

It’s not all fun and games though. Pokémon Go interacts with the real world, and safety is always a top priority. Lozano emphasized that the communal aspect transcends the bounds of the game. Through Discord and Reddit, users look out for others, giving advice about where to go or what streets to avoid.

“Everyone around the community will protect each other,” said Lozano. “They’ll guide you and tell you ‘Hey go here’ or ‘Don’t go here, this is more dangerous.'”

Regardless of what a user wants to accomplish within the game — catching every Pokémon, battling others, or getting their daily steps — they will have a community behind them.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on X at @MTSUSidelines.