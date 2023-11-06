MTSU Theatre wows with “Cinderella” performance

Featured Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre

Story by Lillian Chapman

The lights dimmed and the sound of soft music played throughout the theatre. Middle Tennessee State University Theater and Dance presented the enchanting fairytale “Cinderella” at Tucker Theater from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5.

Cameron Roberts and Zakrya McKinney as Prince Topher and Ella at the ball. (Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre).

Directed by Kristi Shamburger and Will Perkins, “Cinderella” has a modern twist while keeping to the original story line. Cinderella ends up with Prince Charming while introducing the idea of voting and democracy to the corrupt kingdom.

The dancing and singing had the audience gasping with excitement. The stunning gowns sparkled in the light as the actresses spun and twirled with each other across the stage.

“I loved it so much. It was my favorite,” said freshman Margaret Luttrell. “It was more than I expected.”

The MTSU Theatre department showed off their skill. The fairy godmother turned mice into horses and a pumpkin into a golden carriage that glowed as it took Cinderella to the ball.

Luttrell described the play as “magical and mystical.”

Kaelan Allen, a MTSU student with a major in harp performance, was in the orchestra pit for the play. She performed the music that helped bring the play together for the audience.

“I really enjoy it. I love playing in the pit. I love working with the theater department. The pits are probably one of my favorite groups to play with,” Allen said. “The music for Cinderella is a lot harder and there’s a lot more harp so that’s fun.”

Ending with a happily ever after, Cinderella married her Prince Charming and brought kindness to the kingdom.

Families and students in the audience gave a standing ovation as the actors bowed. Many offered flowers and a few little girls rushed to meet Cinderella while dressed in their own little blue gowns. “Cinderella” was a night to remember as MTSU departments created magic for all ages.

