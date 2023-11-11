Saturday, November 11, 2023
SportsVolleyball

MTSU falls to WKU on second consecutive day

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Featured photo by Savion Davis

Story by Jordan McClendon

MURFREESBORO, Tenn– Middle Tennessee volleyball lost to Western Kentucky for the second consecutive day to end the regular season, falling 3-1 at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium. 

For the second time in as many days, the No. 23 ranked team in the country made things hard for the Blue Raiders. In the final regular season match, MTSU knew it had to win to gain momentum heading into the conference tournament next week.  

The start of the match was back and forth between the two teams. Every time MTSU took the lead, it felt as if Western Kentucky got it right back. WKU won the first set 20-25 to put MTSU at an early disadvantage. 

The second set was much better for the Blue Raiders as they won 25-18. The energy and intensity from MTSU helped the Blue Raiders dig themselves out of the early hole but WKU eventually took the third and fourth sets by a score of 28-26 and 25-17 respectively. 

Kayla Henley finished the night with nine kills and four digs in the loss. Despite the outcome, Henley took some positive things away from the match. 

“I think we played with a lot more intensity and heart, and I would say that we are still coming out of this match with some positives,” Henley said. “We know that they are not unbeatable, and we can beat them. It will be cool to see how it plays out in the finals.”  

Jordan McClendon is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines, or on X @MTSUSidelines. 

Previous article
MTSU volleyball swept by Hilltoppers at home
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Sports

MTSU volleyball swept by Hilltoppers at home

Featured photo by Savion Davis Story by Conner Smith MURFREESBORO, Tenn – On Thursday night, the MTSU volleyball team was swept...
Blue Raider Football

MTSU puts together most complete performance of season, crushes FIU at home

Featured photo by Erin Douglas Story by Calvin White MURFREESBORO, Tenn- MTSU football (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) played its most complete game...
Sports

MTSU vs WKU Volleyball Gallery

All photos by Savion Davis. Savion Davis is a sports photographer for MTSU Sidelines.
Basketball - Women's

MTSU Lady Raiders vs FAMU Gallery

Photos by Khori Williams and Taylor Tenniswood

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU volleyball swept by Hilltoppers at home

Sports 0
Featured photo by Savion Davis Story by Conner Smith MURFREESBORO, Tenn...

MTSU puts together most complete performance of season, crushes FIU at home

Blue Raider Football 0
Featured photo by Erin Douglas Story by Calvin White MURFREESBORO, Tenn- MTSU...

MTSU vs WKU Volleyball Gallery

Sports 0
All photos by Savion Davis. Savion Davis is a...

Popular news

MTSU Theatre wows with “Cinderella” performance

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre Story by Lillian Chapman The...

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Jordan Reining Story by Jordan Reining I have...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.