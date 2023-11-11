MTSU falls to WKU on second consecutive day

Featured photo by Savion Davis

Story by Jordan McClendon

MURFREESBORO, Tenn– Middle Tennessee volleyball lost to Western Kentucky for the second consecutive day to end the regular season, falling 3-1 at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.

For the second time in as many days, the No. 23 ranked team in the country made things hard for the Blue Raiders. In the final regular season match, MTSU knew it had to win to gain momentum heading into the conference tournament next week.

The start of the match was back and forth between the two teams. Every time MTSU took the lead, it felt as if Western Kentucky got it right back. WKU won the first set 20-25 to put MTSU at an early disadvantage.

The second set was much better for the Blue Raiders as they won 25-18. The energy and intensity from MTSU helped the Blue Raiders dig themselves out of the early hole but WKU eventually took the third and fourth sets by a score of 28-26 and 25-17 respectively.

Kayla Henley finished the night with nine kills and four digs in the loss. Despite the outcome, Henley took some positive things away from the match.

“I think we played with a lot more intensity and heart, and I would say that we are still coming out of this match with some positives,” Henley said. “We know that they are not unbeatable, and we can beat them. It will be cool to see how it plays out in the finals.”

