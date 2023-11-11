Saturday, November 11, 2023
SportsVolleyball

MTSU volleyball swept by Hilltoppers at home

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Featured photo by Savion Davis

Story by Conner Smith

MURFREESBORO, Tenn – On Thursday night, the MTSU volleyball team was swept by rival and nationally ranked Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak over the Blue Raiders to 23 games. 

“We’ve got to be more aggressive tomorrow,” Erin Eisenhart said. “We didn’t play well today, and we have to shake it off and come back Friday ready to go.”

The first set was neck and neck as neither team trailed by more than a few points the whole way. WKU did manage to gain some ground on MTSU and finally won the first set comfortably 25-19.

The second set was the exact same as the first, except this time it was the Blue Raiders who jumped up early as they led 11-7. The Hilltoppers were able to spoil what seemed to be a winning set for MTSU as they crawled their way back and won the second set 25-21.

It was do or die for MTSU entering the third set. WKU jumped out to an 11-3 lead in just a few minutes of play. The Blue Raiders were able to storm back and score fast, but the early deficit was too much to overcome as WKU finished the sweep with a 25-16 win.

Kaylee Oscarson and Dasia Smith finished with 12 kills each while Taylor Eisert added 29 assists, seven digs and two kills.

“We knew this would be a big match all year and we didn’t play the way we know we can.” Eisert said. 

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines, or on X @MTSUSidelines. 

Previous article
MTSU puts together most complete performance of season, crushes FIU at home
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Blue Raider Football

MTSU puts together most complete performance of season, crushes FIU at home

Featured photo by Erin Douglas Story by Calvin White MURFREESBORO, Tenn- MTSU football (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) played its most complete game...
Sports

MTSU vs WKU Volleyball Gallery

All photos by Savion Davis. Savion Davis is a sports photographer for MTSU Sidelines.
Basketball - Women's

MTSU Lady Raiders vs FAMU Gallery

Photos by Khori Williams and Taylor Tenniswood
Basketball - Men's

MTSU vs Stephen F. Austin Men’s Basketball Gallery

All photos by Savion Davis. Savion Davis is a sports photographer for MTSU Sidelines News.

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU puts together most complete performance of season, crushes FIU at home

Blue Raider Football 0
Featured photo by Erin Douglas Story by Calvin White MURFREESBORO, Tenn- MTSU...

MTSU vs WKU Volleyball Gallery

Sports 0
All photos by Savion Davis. Savion Davis is a...

MTSU Lady Raiders vs FAMU Gallery

Basketball - Women's 0
Photos by Khori Williams and Taylor Tenniswood

Popular news

MTSU Theatre wows with “Cinderella” performance

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre Story by Lillian Chapman The...

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Jordan Reining Story by Jordan Reining I have...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.