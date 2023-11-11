MTSU volleyball swept by Hilltoppers at home

Featured photo by Savion Davis

Story by Conner Smith

MURFREESBORO, Tenn – On Thursday night, the MTSU volleyball team was swept by rival and nationally ranked Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak over the Blue Raiders to 23 games.

“We’ve got to be more aggressive tomorrow,” Erin Eisenhart said. “We didn’t play well today, and we have to shake it off and come back Friday ready to go.”

The first set was neck and neck as neither team trailed by more than a few points the whole way. WKU did manage to gain some ground on MTSU and finally won the first set comfortably 25-19.

The second set was the exact same as the first, except this time it was the Blue Raiders who jumped up early as they led 11-7. The Hilltoppers were able to spoil what seemed to be a winning set for MTSU as they crawled their way back and won the second set 25-21.

It was do or die for MTSU entering the third set. WKU jumped out to an 11-3 lead in just a few minutes of play. The Blue Raiders were able to storm back and score fast, but the early deficit was too much to overcome as WKU finished the sweep with a 25-16 win.

Kaylee Oscarson and Dasia Smith finished with 12 kills each while Taylor Eisert added 29 assists, seven digs and two kills.

“We knew this would be a big match all year and we didn’t play the way we know we can.” Eisert said.

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines, or on X @MTSUSidelines.