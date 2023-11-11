MTSU puts together most complete performance of season, crushes FIU at home

Saturday, November 11, 2023
Featured photo by Erin Douglas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn- MTSU football (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) played its most complete game of the season on its way to a 40-6 thrashing of FIU (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium Saturday afternoon. 

“I thought they did a really nice job of finally putting a game together,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. “All three phases, it’s probably the most complete game we’ve played. We played really great complimentary football.” 

MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato led the offensive charge for the Blue Raiders, throwing for 275 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing. Vattiato also completed a pass to 10 different receivers. 

40 points is the most points the MTSU offense has scored all season. 

“It started up front,” Vattiato said. “I thought the offensive line played amazing. We didn’t give up any sacks. We ran the ball well and receivers made plays when they got the ball in their hands.” 

Early in the season, penalties and turnovers plagued the Blue Raiders. Against FIU, MTSU only committed four penalties, surrendered zero sacks and did not turn it over. 

The potential for this MTSU team was always there, but self-inflicted wounds kept MTSU from having a chance to win a lot of one-score games that it lost. Against FIU, that potential was solidified with a near-perfect performance.

MTSU’s defense has struggled at times this season but the Blue Raiders did not allow a touchdown to FIU. MTSU also didn’t surrender any points in the second half after taking a 31-6 lead into halftime. 

“These last two weeks, I think their pride was hurt a little bit from Liberty,” Stockstill said of the MTSU defense. “The last two weeks they’ve given up one touchdown and a handful of field goals. When they have struggled, they’ve given up big plays and haven’t tackled real well.” 

MTSU hosts UTEP and travels to Sam Houston to close out the season. With bowl eligibility out of the question, the Blue Raiders will have to win the remaining two games to salvage some pride and build momentum entering the offseason. 

