Crying Cat Books: The place for audiophiles and book lovers alike

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer

Story by Marshal Clemmer

Slow jazz playing softly in the air. Grouped together by genre, from wall to wall a mixture of both used and new books line the shelves. Off in one corner of the store, vinyl records. In another, DVDs and Blu-rays can be found. And in-between the two there is a small collection of VHS and cassette tapes. Decks of Tarot and various incense can be found by the front door. All are welcome to venture inside this little gem and hopefully walk away with a book or two.

Crying Cat Books and Records owner, Terri Delong, has owned the store since 2021. (Photo by Marshal Clemmer)

Since 2021, Terri Delong has owned and operated Crying Cat Books and Records. Located on the corner of East Bell Street and North Maney Avenue in Murfreesboro, roughly a mile from Middle Tennessee State University, stands Crying Cat Books and Records. A fantastic bookstore for any booklover and audiophile looking to buy gifts for the upcoming holidays.

This upcoming Black Friday is Record Store Day. A semi-annual celebration of focusing on independently owned record stores, held every year on one Saturday in April and Black Friday in November. Crying Cat Books and Records will be opening at 8 a.m. instead of their usual time this Black Friday.

A wide variety can be found in vinyl collection, from Rock n’ Roll to Metal to R&B and Alternative Rock. They even carry some imports, such as soundtracks Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s Delivery Service of Ghibli studio.

With all types of books that can be found at Crying Cat Books and Records, Delong had this to say.

They a offer a wide variety of genres. (Photo by Marshall Clemmer)

“We carry almost genres.” Delong said, “Literally fiction and newer fiction…in there we have a whole row of horror books, we have fantasy and sci-fi on the other wall, and we have manga and graphic novels.”

Their collection also includes classical and non-fiction genre. Publications range from just recent to books being published up to 4 decades ago. There’s also a kid’s room full of age-appropriate books for anyone who looking to buy a few books for their kid this holiday season.

Alongside their books, Crying Cat has artwork from local artist that anyone can buy, for cash only. By December 1st, Crying Cat plans to have their own line of candles, partner with a local candle maker.

Crying Cat Books and Records can be found on Instagram, @cryingcatbooks. That is also where they post daily of newly stocked books and vinyl. Follow them for any future events and specials this holiday season.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on X at @MTSUSidelines.