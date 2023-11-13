Tuesday, November 14, 2023
LifestylesLocal Business

Crying Cat Books: The place for audiophiles and book lovers alike

By Stephanie Hall

Date:

Share post:

Featured Photo by Marshal Clemmer

Story by Marshal Clemmer

Slow jazz playing softly in the air. Grouped together by genre, from wall to wall a mixture of both used and new books line the shelves.  Off in one corner of the store, vinyl records. In another, DVDs and Blu-rays can be found.  And in-between the two there is a small collection of VHS and cassette tapes. Decks of Tarot and various incense can be found by the front door. All are welcome to venture inside this little gem and hopefully walk away with a book or two. 

Crying Cat Books and Records owner, Terri Delong, has owned the store since 2021. (Photo by Marshal Clemmer)

Since 2021, Terri Delong has owned and operated Crying Cat Books and Records. Located on the corner of East Bell Street and North Maney Avenue in Murfreesboro, roughly a mile from Middle Tennessee State University, stands Crying Cat Books and Records. A fantastic bookstore for any booklover and audiophile looking to buy gifts for the upcoming holidays.  

This upcoming Black Friday is Record Store Day. A semi-annual celebration of focusing on independently owned record stores, held every year on one Saturday in April and Black Friday in November. Crying Cat Books and Records will be opening at 8 a.m. instead of their usual time this Black Friday. 

A wide variety can be found in vinyl collection, from Rock n’ Roll to Metal to R&B and Alternative Rock. They even carry some imports, such as soundtracks Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s Delivery Service of Ghibli studio.  

With all types of books that can be found at Crying Cat Books and Records, Delong had this to say. 

They a offer a wide variety of genres. (Photo by Marshall Clemmer)

“We carry almost genres.” Delong said, “Literally fiction and newer fiction…in there we have a whole row of horror books, we have fantasy and sci-fi on the other wall, and we have manga and graphic novels.” 

Their collection also includes classical and non-fiction genre. Publications range from just recent to books being published up to 4 decades ago. There’s also a kid’s room full of age-appropriate books for anyone who looking to buy a few books for their kid this holiday season.  

Alongside their books, Crying Cat has artwork from local artist that anyone can buy, for cash only.  By December 1st, Crying Cat plans to have their own line of candles, partner with a local candle maker. 
Crying Cat Books and Records can be found on Instagram, @cryingcatbooks. That is also where they post daily of newly stocked books and vinyl. Follow them for any future events and specials this holiday season.  

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on X at @MTSUSidelines.

Previous article
MTSU suffers first home loss in two seasons, falls 65-60 to Princeton
Next article
Western Carolina, Woolbright too much for MTSU to handle in 66-64 loss
Stephanie Hall
Stephanie Hall

Related articles

Lifestyles

“I wanna be famous!”: “Total Drama Island” returns 15 years later.

Featured Photo by Cartoon Network Story by Larry Rincon Reality television has been an important part of television history. And in 2007,...
Lifestyles

MTSU Theatre wows with “Cinderella” performance

Featured Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre Story by Lillian Chapman The lights dimmed and the sound of soft music played...
Lifestyles

“Trolls: Band Together” is a silly, musical good time

Featured Photo by Dreamworks Story by Larry Rincon Kids movies are either enjoyable for everyone or absolute cringe filled with moments only...
Lifestyles

Pokémon Go keeping students active and exploring seven years later

Featured Photo by Pokémon Go Story by Jordan Reining Walking around the Middle Tennessee State University seal in front...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU Blue Raiders vs. FIU Gallery

Blue Raider Football 0
All photos by Erin Douglas

MTSU vs Princeton Women’s Basketball Gallery

Basketball - Women's 0
All Photos by Preston Todd. Details Preston Todd is...

Western Carolina, Woolbright too much for MTSU to handle in 66-64 loss

Basketball - Men's 0
Featured photo by Khori Williams Story by Calvin White MURFREESBORO, Tenn- Western...

Popular news

MTSU Theatre wows with “Cinderella” performance

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo courtesy of MTSU Theatre Story by Lillian Chapman The...

Student chosen to choreograph for MTSU’s Dance Program’s fall dance concert

Campus 0
Featured Photo Courtesy of Lily Hall Story by Annabelle Cranfill Dance...

A night to remember: First encounter with The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Jordan Reining Story by Jordan Reining I have...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.