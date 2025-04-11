The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Trader Joe’s marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening

The grocery chain’s ribbon cutting celebration included giveaways, free samples and a high school marching band.
Victoria Stone, ReporterApril 11, 2025
Victoria Stone
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe’s in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Buckets of fresh flowers for sale at Trader Joe’s in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025. (Victoria Stone)

Patient Murfreesboro shoppers lined up Thursday morning for the grand opening of Trader Joe’s on Medical Center Parkway. The Siegel High School Marching Band treated the early birds to an exclusive performance — though many could hardly hear the band as the line quickly wrapped around the entire building.

This makes four Middle Tennessee locations for the grocery store chain, known for unique food items as well as collectable tote bags. Construction began in June 2024 for the Murfreesboro location and residents have eagerly awaited the opening.

“I’m a really big Trader Joe’s fan,” shopper Jean Lotz said. “And being an MTSU student, this is now the closest one, instead of having to drive like 30 miles to Cool Springs. This is perfect.” 

After crew members in Hawaiian shirts cut the grand opening ribbon with giant scissors at 8 a.m., shoppers began funneling in. Trader Joe’s employees gifted shoppers colorful leis and Tennessee-themed reusable bags. 

Customers inspect the merchandise at Trader Joe’s in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 10, 2025. (Victoria Stone)

However, these bags were not the must-have item of the event. Trader Joe’s recently released a springtime line of mini canvas tote bags in pastel colors. Despite constant restocks and a limit of 10 per customer, the store sold out at 8:42 a.m. The display was quickly taken down to make room for shoppers checking out.

Employees accommodated shoppers as best as they could considering the high volume of people in the store. Free samples of staple snacks including chili and lime flavored rolled corn tortilla chips dark chocolate peanut butter cups tempted customers to add more treats to their carts.

”I really like that it’s so much bigger than the other Joe’s, so it’s not as crammed,” said Julia McColl, a Trader Joe’s customer. “And hopefully when there’s less people, it’ll be a little bit easier to walk around in here.” 

Despite the chaotic atmosphere caused by the large crowd, shoppers left smiling. Whether customers filled their baskets with fresh flowers, frozen foods or 10 tote bags, Trader Joe’s seemed to have something for everyone.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Business
Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Megan Goble)
Last call: regulars pour one out for Murfreesboro’s Mayday Brewery
Aly Ruscianno (Elphaba) and Skye Neal (Galinda) pose together at Premiere 6 Theatre. (Photo by Emma Burden)
‘Wicked’ proves to be ‘Popular’ at Murfreesboro’s Premiere 6 Theatre
Mixtape performs at Hop Springs' annual '80s costume party in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)
The spirit of the ‘80s haunts Hop Springs’ annual costume party
Tarot reading trailer at the Inaugural Oaklands Mansion Fall Craft Fair on Sept. 7 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Olson.
Seasonal fun kicks off in Murfreesboro with inaugural Oaklands Mansion Fall Craft Fair
Skateboarder airs out at Murfreesboro Skate Park. (Photo by Matthew Olson)
Locals swarm Murfreesboro's new skate park on opening day
Wes "Hambone" Morgan skateboards in a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, parking garage in observance of Go Skateboarding Day.
Murfreesboro skate scene persists on Go Skateboarding Day – even without promised park 
More in Community
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board votes to remove 16 more books, ending months-long review process
A Piper Seminole PA-44 sits on the runway at the Shelbyville Municipal Airport. (Photo by Noah McLane)
Recent crashes prompt discussions of airplane safety at MTSU
Protest signs in Centennial Park in Nashville on April 5, 2025.
Nashville 'Hands Off' protest unites next-gen protesters and seasoned advocates
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
Photo gallery: 'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro and Nashville
Protesters raise their signs high in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 5 2025.
'Hands Off!' protesters flood Murfreesboro’s Broad Street, calling out Trump’s tariffs and DOGE’s effort to cut the federal workforce
The MTSU Korean Club poses with representatives from Hankook Tire on March 19, 2025 in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Korean Club at MTSU receives sponsorship from global tire manufacturer
More in Features
Mainstream Music's Gone Country Magazine Title Page
Mainstream Music's Gone Country - Sidelines Magazine
Allie Sultan makes closing remarks at the LGBT Plus College Conference's film festival in the Student Union at MTSU on April 3, 2025.
LGBT Plus College Conference film festival spotlights international perspectives
The doors open to the Lavender Closet Experience in MTSU's Student Union on April 5, 2025.
Lavender Closet Experience provides free clothing, care and encouragement
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
Could Be Better's Sophie B. plays guitar while Abby Floyd drums at DIY venue DRKMTTR in Nashville, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro music makers: Overcoming adversity with Could Be Better
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Trader Joe’s marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening