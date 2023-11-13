What to expect at the MTSU Fall Dance Concert

Featured Photo by Annabelle Cranfill

Story by Luke Cameron

Middle Tennessee State University’s Fall Dance Concert will take place Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 with a total of six different pieces.

Dance professors Jade Treadwell, Alexandra Winer and Jee Ahn have choreographed a piece for the concert. Furthermore, local artist Mary Pena and visiting artist Colette Kerwick are each directing a piece. Along with this, MTSU student Lily Hall is choreographing a piece as well.

Treadwell’s dance piece is called “596 Lenox Avenue,” which was the address of Savoy Ballroom in Harlem, New York. The Savoy was a dance hall that served as a cultural focal point for African-American experience during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1930s and 1940s.

“In my piece I’m trying to tap into how the spaced served as a space for liberation,” Treadwell said. “How did African-Americans of that time access joy?”

“596 Lenox Avenue” uses two Ella Fitzgerald songs: “Smooth Sailing” and “Blue Skies.” Fitzgerald’s “scat” (vocal improvisation) vocalizations shine through in the piece, and Treadwell hopes audience members feel free to express themselves too.

“I hope that they move with us. It is a piece that invites participation,” said Treadwell.

Lily Hall’s piece is entitled “The Garden.” It is based on the Sandro Botticelli paintings “Birth of Venus” and “Primavera.” Her goal is to bring the painting to life with movement.

Hall, who has choreographed in other, non-MTSU shows in the past, often has used artwork to inform her choreography.

“I’ve always found it easier to have a reference to go off of,” said Hall. “In the past I’ve chosen a specific painting or dance.”

A total of 38 student dancers will showcase their talents in the show. Some students are in two pieces, and some students are even participating in three pieces. These include Hall, who in addition to choreographing a piece, is dancing in two other pieces.

Treadwell, Hall, and all the other choreographers and student dancers have been rehearsing since late August to prepare for the show.

“You could consider this dance theatre’s final exam,” said Treadwell.

Some of the pieces in the show have been in-process for years. Treadwell actually created “596 Lenox Avenue” years ago, only to reset it and finally put it forth with the current cohort of student dancers. This fact speaks to the evolving, fluid nature of dance and art.

Show times are Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. in MTSU’s Tucker Theatre. MTSU students have free admission with their MTSU Student Identification card. General admission tickets are $10 and senior tickets are $7.

