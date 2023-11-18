Sunday, November 19, 2023
Late defensive play secures senior day win over UTEP

By Calvin White

Featured photo by Khori Williams

MURFREESBORO, Tenn- Middle Tennessee football (4-7, 3-4 CUSA) breathed a sigh of relief when safety Marvae Myers batted down UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell’s pass attempt on fourth-and-2 to clinch a 34-30 win over the Miners (3-8, 2-5 CUSA) on senior day at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. 

Myers assumed the starting safety spot in place of Tra Fluellen for the Blue Raiders. Fluellen suffered a torn ACL in MTSU’s 40-6 win over FIU last week. Myers finished with one interception, one quarterback hit and two pass breakups. 

“It starts with being ready even when your number isn’t called,” Myers said. “This whole year, I’ve prided myself on not letting up in practice and continuing to practice like a starter because you never know. It’s unfortunate what happened to Tra, but I told him I wasn’t going to be a drop off for this defense.” 

The MTSU defense forced four UTEP turnovers in the win. Myers picked off McConnell and recovered a fumble while Jakobe Thomas and Jalen Davis also recovered Miner fumbles. MTSU scored 13 of its 34 points off of turnovers.

MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato finished 18-of-35 passing for 242 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Vattiato completed passes to seven different receivers, led by Holden Willis who racked up 105 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six catches. 

Vattiato also finished with 92 yards rushing on 14 attempts. This was the second time in the last three games that Vattiato led MTSU in rushing yards. 

“It was a hard-fought ball game,” MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill said. “I’m really proud of the toughness we played with, mentally and physically. I thought our guys did a really nice job of never giving up and finding a way.” 

MTSU improves to 4-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Next week, the Blue Raiders travel to play Sam Houston in the final game of the season. A win would provide positive momentum entering the offseason after a less-than-ideal season for MTSU. 

Calvin White is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines. 

