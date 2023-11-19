Second half surge leads MTSU past Milligan

Featured photo by Khori Williams

Story by Calvin White

MURFREESBORO, Tenn- A high-powered offensive attack powered Middle Tennessee men’s basketball to an 88-62 win over Milligan in the Murphy Center.

A shaky first half by the Blue Raiders allowed Milligan to hang around after the first 20 minutes, only trailing 30-25. Then, in the second half, MTSU outscored Milligan 58-37.

The Blue Raiders turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and only shot 13-of-32 from the field, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. Milligan’s 3-2 zone defense was able to deflect multiple MTSU passes and rack up six steals in the first half.

“Ball movement and player movement has to happen whether you’re going against a man-to-man defense or a zone defense,” MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt said. “I thought we were stagnant and trying to make a play happen with risky passes.”

MTSU drilled seven of its first nine 3-point attempts in the second half, led by Elias King and Jestin Porter. King knocked down four deep balls while Porter added three to build the lead for the Blue Raiders.

After a game against Western Carolina where he shot 4-of-16 from the field, King finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals on 7-of-9 shooting. 19 points is one shy of his career high.

“I allowed myself to take better shots and not the first look I see,” King said of his performance. “I’m playing off my teammates and the guys who are driving and they’re finding me and getting me open.”

MTSU improved some things that it did not do well against Western Carolina such as 3-point and free throw shooting. The Blue Raiders also cut their turnovers down, only coughing the ball up five times in the second half.

Former conference rival UAB visits the Murphy Center on Tuesday night and if MTSU wants to beat the Blazers, it has to find its footing early and not have another slow start like it did against Milligan.

Calvin White is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at wcw3f@mtmail.mtsu.edu. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at wcw3f@mtmail.mtsu.edu. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @mtsusidelines, or on X @MTSUSidelines.