Photo gallery: Murfreesboro enjoys a weekend of snow

Photos capturing the snow-day antics around the city.
Sam McIntyre, Staff photographerJanuary 12, 2025
A look at some weekend fun after Murfreesboro receives three inches of snow.
Sam McIntyre
A snowboarder hangs loose in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 10, 2025.

 

Photo gallery: Murfreesboro enjoys a weekend of snow