Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs New Mexico State

MTSU men’s basketball (14-6, 5-2 CUSA) is back in the glass house to take on New Mexico State (11-9, 4-3 CUSA). Thursday night’s match-up will see two teams fighting to get back in the win column with MTSU falling to Louisiana Tech on Jan. 25, and New Mexico State riding a three-game losing streak.

Going into the game, MTSU resides at the top of the Conference USA standings in a three-way tie with the University of Texas at El Paso and Jacksonville State.

Tip-off between the Blue Raiders and Aggies is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

