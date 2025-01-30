The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs New Mexico State

Follow along as the Blue Raiders take on the Aggies in the Murphy Center.
Brett Walker, Sports editorJanuary 30, 2025
Erin Douglas
Essam Mostafa fights through a multitude of Hilltoppers for a layup in the Murphy Center on Jan. 18, 2025.
Live Coverage
Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 8:38 pm

Final: MTSU (14-7, 5-3 CUSA) falls 61-57 at home to New Mexico State (12-9, 5-3 CUSA). The Blue Raiders trailed by as much as 16 in the first half and surged back to bring the NMSU lead within two but couldn’t fully close the gap. Middle Tennessee will look to rebound at home on Saturday, Feb. 1 against UTEP.

MTSU stat leaders

Scoring: Camryn Weston, 19

Rebounds: Chris Loofe, nine

Assists: Jestin Porter, three

NMSU stat leaders

Scoring: Robert Carpenter, 16

Rebounds: Peter Filipovity, nine

Assists: Zawdie Jackson, three

 

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 8:30 pm

0:07 2H: The Aggies will shoot two free throws to try and ice this one. MTSU trails 59-57.

 

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 8:18 pm

0:55 2H: Timeout Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders will have possession coming out of the timeout, trailing 59-57.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 8:11 pm

4:20 2H: Timeout New Mexico State. A 7-0 MTSU run over the last 2:01 brings the Blue Raiders within four. NMSU leads 59-55.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 8:06 pm

5:54 2H: Media timeout. MTSU pulls back within single digits, trailing NMSU 59-50.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:56 pm

10:10 2H: Timeout New Mexico State. A Torey Alston dunk ignites the crowd, but the Aggies respond with a tough two-pointer of their own. NMSU lead is 54-44.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:53 pm

10:57 2H: Media timeout. New Mexico State’s lead shrinks to 52-42 after a Camryn Weston three-pointer.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:49 pm

11:40 2H: Nick McDevitt takes an MTSU timeout after New Mexico State sprints out to a 52-39 lead.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:39 pm

15:29 2H: Media timeout. Middle Tennessee trails 42-33.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:35 pm

18:03 2H: Technical foul on Torey Alston. New Mexico State hits one of the free throws and leads 38-30.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:17 pm

Halftime: MTSU’s season-worst night from the three-point line has them down nine as the Blue Raiders trail New Mexico State 35-26. Middle Tennessee is 3-17 from three at the break. However, a late three by Jlynn Counter and a block by Chris Loofe injected life into the Murphy Center crowd.

Stat leaders

Scoring: Jestin Porter, seven

Rebounds: Chris Loofe, five

Assists: Jestin Porter, three

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 7:04 pm

4:24 1H: A 9-0 run from the Aggies over the last 2:09 forces McDevitt to burn a timeout. New Mexico State leads 30-16.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 6:55 pm

7:47 1H: Media timeout, New Mexico State leads 21-16. After Bufford’s three-pointer, the Blue Raiders are 1-9 from beyond the arc.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 6:53 pm

8:27 1H: Justin Bufford hits MTSU’s first three-pointer of the game.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 6:48 pm

11:04 1H: MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt calls timeout to regroup. Middle Tennessee is 0-7 from three-point range and New Mexico State leads 19-11.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 6:39 pm

15:44 1H: Media timeout. Some errant three-point shooting from MTSU has this one tied at 7-7.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 6:35 pm

18:53 1H: Jestin Porter converts a three-point play from the foul line and has all of MTSU’s points. Blue Raiders lead 5-2.

Updated
Jan 30, 2025, 6:33 pm

20:00 1H: Middle Tennessee wins the tip, and we are underway in the Murphy Center.

MTSU men’s basketball (14-6, 5-2 CUSA) is back in the glass house to take on New Mexico State (11-9, 4-3 CUSA). Thursday night’s match-up will see two teams fighting to get back in the win column with MTSU falling to Louisiana Tech on Jan. 25, and New Mexico State riding a three-game losing streak.

Going into the game, MTSU resides at the top of the Conference USA standings in a three-way tie with the University of Texas at El Paso and Jacksonville State.

Tip-off between the Blue Raiders and Aggies is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

 

