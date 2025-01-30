Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs New Mexico State

Final: MTSU (14-7, 5-3 CUSA) falls 61-57 at home to New Mexico State (12-9, 5-3 CUSA). The Blue Raiders trailed by as much as 16 in the first half and surged back to bring the NMSU lead within two but couldn’t fully close the gap. Middle Tennessee will look to rebound at home on Saturday, Feb. 1 against UTEP.
MTSU stat leaders
Scoring: Camryn Weston, 19
Rebounds: Chris Loofe, nine
Assists: Jestin Porter, three
NMSU stat leaders
Scoring: Robert Carpenter, 16
Rebounds: Peter Filipovity, nine
Assists: Zawdie Jackson, three