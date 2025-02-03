The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment gather in Los Angeles to celebrate Grammy-nominated alumni

Bailey Brantingham, Managing editorFebruary 3, 2025
Bailey Brantingham
MTSU President Sidney McPhee gives a speech at the alumni reception event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2025.

On Feb. 1, MTSU College of Media and Entertainment affiliates gathered to mingle on a rooftop — over 2,000 miles away from the university’s home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

MTSU Department of Recording Industry students network at the alumni reception event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2025. (Bailey Brantingham)

The MTSU family is well known for establishing a network of communities across the country, and that becomes clearer than ever when dozens of students, faculty, alumni and friends reunite for the annual Los Angeles alumni event, this time on the roof of the Mama Shelter restaurant in Hollywood.

True Blue swag lined the tables as groups congregated, discussing their time at MTSU and the excitement of their alma mater producing six Grammy Award nominees this year. 

Among the attendees was 2023 alumni and first-time Grammy nominee, Jaelee Roberts.

Roberts was nominated in the Best Bluegrass Album category with her band, Sister Sadie. She explained the story of finding out about her nomination from her banjo player while living with her parents.

“I started screaming and I literally had tears,” Roberts said. “I was running down the stairs. I fell down half the stairs, and went and found my mom.”

MTSU President Sidney McPhee and Dean of the College of Media and Entertainment Beverly Keel attended the event and awarded Roberts with a certificate recognizing her nomination. Shortly after, President McPhee and Dean Keel designated Jessi Alexander, a fellow alumni and Grammy nominee, as an honorary professor.

MTSU faculty pose during the alumni reception event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2025. (Bailey Brantingham)

Alexander was nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, including Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Dean Keel encouraged Alexander to visit campus anytime.

“So we hope you will come to campus and bestow some of your knowledge on our students,” Keel said. “And we’ll take you up on it anytime you come around.”

The event also incorporated MTSU’s consistent mission to help raise money for wildfire relief through the Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares. President McPhee encouraged attendees to donate, and MTSU then welcomed alumna Summer Rona, who gave a speech about her time living in LA during the tragic disaster. After her speech, Rona debuted a song titled “Wildfire,” which she wrote to capture the feeling of artists and families experiencing strife during the tragic fires.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
Jason Dietz on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater with Amigo the Devil. (Photo courtesy of Jason Dietz)
Murfreesboro Music Makers: Jason Dietz navigates the stage and the studio
Ana Grosh entertains at Diana Street on Dec. 7, 2024. (Photo by Sam McIntyre)
Diana Street heats up December with Fa-La-La-Li Daze festival
Students fling axes at MTSU's Rage and Relax on Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Victoria Stone)
MTSU students destress and decompress at Rage and Relax
A student-curated display case in the Center for Popular Music at MTSU Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
Mr. Dynamite: The Legacy of James Brown brings the funk to MTSU’s Center for Popular Music
Brooke Ryan (left) and Leslie Ryan (right) show off their handmade "Deadpool and Wolverine" outfits next to Deadpool himself. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)
MTSU friends come together in red and yellow for Deadpool and Wolverine: A BFF Event
More in Features
A massage chair sits as a centerpiece to MTSU Counseling Services' Zen Den in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, 2024.
MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief
Blacksmithing instructor Ron Nichols guides a student in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 16, 2025.
Rutherford County Blacksmiths Association stokes new interest in timeless craft
(From left to right) Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Hozier, U2 and Azealia Banks. (Graphic by Bailey Brantingham)
10 years later: 2014 albums that stood the test of time
Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Megan Goble)
Last call: regulars pour one out for Murfreesboro’s Mayday Brewery
Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 
Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 
Carter Elliott plays the piano in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro music makers: ‘At the Piano’ with Carter Elliott
About the Contributor
Bailey Brantingham
Bailey Brantingham, Managing editor
As managing editor, I help run the Sidelines team alongside our editor-in-chief. After pursuing a major in journalism for nearly two years at MTSU, I'll be wrapping up my college career at the end of the semester. On top of helping to manage Sidelines, I freelance and intern for the Nashville Scene. When I'm not at school, work or in Nashville, I fill my time with books, Minecraft, music and new movies (Premiere 6 Theatre is my second home.)
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment gather in Los Angeles to celebrate Grammy-nominated alumni