The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Lady Raiders ride hot streak into Western Kentucky rematch

Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterFebruary 9, 2025
Myles Valrie
Ta’Mia Scott dribbles down court against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2024.

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (18-6, 10-1 CUSA) seems to have found its footing with the 100 Miles of Hate rematch on the horizon.  

Middle Tennessee lost to Western Kentucky on the road on Jan. 18 with a bad third quarter, fueled by the Blue Raiders’ poor shooting and getting into foul trouble.  

The Lady Raiders have faced a zone defense for most of conference play so far and with one conference loss to this point, it seems like the zone doesn’t work against Middle Tennessee.  

One such team to play a zone defense against the Lady Raiders was Louisiana Tech in which MTSU won 61-43.  

If the Lady Raiders lose to a zone defense it’s because they beat themselves, guard Jalynn Gregory said after the LA Tech game.  

Take MTSU’s latest contest against Kennesaw State for example, where the Owls played a man defense and a 3-2 zone. The Lady Raiders shot 55% in the first half with a halftime lead of 42-11.  

Have the Lady Raiders played well against multiple defensive types? Well, the Hilltoppers played multiple defenses in the third quarter of the previous meeting, and Middle Tennessee never got comfortable.  

Western Kentucky played a man defense in the first half ultimately trailing by nine after the first 20 minutes. The third quarter saw WKU switch between a man defense, 2-3 zone and hybrid look.  

The hybrid defense works by the on-ball defender playing man defense and the rest of the defense playing zone. The on-ball defender stays with the ball until a pass happens then becomes a part of the zone defense.  

Western Kentucky relies on showing a mixture of defensive fronts to force Middle Tennessee into finding a solution every time down the court.  

The Lady Raiders’ hot streak will need to continue with no mid-week game before a home stand against the Hilltoppers.  

As of now the team is shooting the ball well around the perimeter from Gregory to Savannah Davis, head coach Rich Insell said.  

Guard Ta’Mia Scott scored 20 plus points in the last three games with a career-high 30 points against Jacksonville State.  

The Lady Raiders have seven games remaining before the Conference USA post season and possibly a third straight trip to the NCAA tournament.  

To contact the editor, email [email protected]. 

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
MTSU head coach Chuck Crawford coaches his seniors in their final home game in Alumni Memorial Gymnasium, on Nov. 19, 2024.
Chuck Crawford resigns as MTSU volleyball coach
MTSU head coach, James Murray talks to his team during a game against Georgia Tech. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
MTSU club hockey receives support from Hardy and Nashville Predators
Head coach Rick Insell looks after the team with his opponent, Rick Pietri nearby. in the Murphy Center on Feb. 6, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball vs Jax State
Middle Tennessee football runs out of the tunnel on Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
MTSU football releases 2025 season schedule
MTSU men's tennis breaks down the huddle before facing Vanderbilt on Feb. 5, 2025 at the Adams Tennis Complex.
MTSU men's tennis drops tight match to Vanderbilt
Ondrej Horak goes after the ball against Vanderbilt on Feb. 5, 2025 at the Adams Tennis Complex.
Photo gallery: MTSU men's tennis vs Vanderbilt
About the Contributor
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporter
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I'm majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Lady Raiders ride hot streak into Western Kentucky rematch