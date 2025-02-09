MTSU alum Reed Blankenship captures Super Bowl title

Former MTSU standout Reed Blankenship became a Super Bowl champion Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles’ safety finished the game with three total tackles as the Philadelphia defense forced three turnovers and sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times in the one-sided affair.

A five-year starter in Murfreesboro, Blankenship’s collegiate accolades include two first-team All-CUSA selections and the MTSU record for career tackles. Despite going undrafted in 2022, he carved out a starting role with the Eagles, becoming a critical part of their defense.

The win marks the third straight season in which a former Blue Raider has lifted the Lombardi Trophy with Richie James Jr., Izaiah Gathings and Darius Harris winning the previous two years with the Chiefs.

