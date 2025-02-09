The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU alum Reed Blankenship captures Super Bowl title

Blankenship’s Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.
Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterFebruary 9, 2025
David Chamberlain
Reed Blankenship commands the defense and sets them up in position on Nov. 2, 2018, in Floyd Stadium.

Former MTSU standout Reed Blankenship became a Super Bowl champion Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles’ safety finished the game with three total tackles as the Philadelphia defense forced three turnovers and sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times in the one-sided affair. 

A five-year starter in Murfreesboro, Blankenship’s collegiate accolades include two first-team All-CUSA selections and the MTSU record for career tackles. Despite going undrafted in 2022, he carved out a starting role with the Eagles, becoming a critical part of their defense. 

The win marks the third straight season in which a former Blue Raider has lifted the Lombardi Trophy with Richie James Jr., Izaiah Gathings and Darius Harris winning the previous two years with the Chiefs. 

To contact the editor, email [email protected]. 

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball defeats Kennesaw State
Ta'Mia Scott dribbles down court against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2024.
Lady Raiders ride hot streak into Western Kentucky rematch
MTSU head coach Chuck Crawford coaches his seniors in their final home game in Alumni Memorial Gymnasium, on Nov. 19, 2024.
Chuck Crawford resigns as MTSU volleyball coach
MTSU head coach, James Murray talks to his team during a game against Georgia Tech. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
MTSU club hockey receives support from Hardy and Nashville Predators
Head coach Rick Insell looks after the team with his opponent, Rick Pietri nearby. in the Murphy Center on Feb. 6, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball vs Jax State
Middle Tennessee football runs out of the tunnel on Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
MTSU football releases 2025 season schedule
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU alum Reed Blankenship captures Super Bowl title