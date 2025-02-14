The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
MTSU’s Showtime at the Apollo gives performers and spectators a voice

Intercultural and Diversity Affairs presents Black History Month tradition inspired by classic TV show and historic Harlem theater
Brianna Sorrell, Contributing writerFebruary 14, 2025
Nicholas Evans
The stage is set for Showtime at the Apollo at MTSU’s Student Union Ballroom on Feb. 13, 2025.

The bass thumped, the crowd cheered and the stage lights shined on performer after performer. One moment the audience clapped in rhythm, but the next they erupted in boos, sending a performer off the stage. At Showtime at the Apollo, the audience decides.

Student Khyi’-Trell Wilson sings at Showtime at the Apollo at MTSU on Feb. 13, 2025. (Nicholas Evans)

Every February, Middle Tennessee State University students brave the spotlight to impress their classmates — or not — in this Black History Month talent showcase. This year, MTSU Intercultural and Diversity Affairs hosted Showtime in the Student Union Ballroom. Energetic hosts Sean McDonald and King Hollings opened the show, hyping the crowd up for an entertaining lineup of performances. Staying true to Apollo tradition, the audience cheered for their favorites and booed the acts that didn’t impress. Whether singers, musicians or dancers took the stage, the audience remained engaged throughout the night. 

Among the night’s standout performers was Khyi’-Trell Wilson, who captivated the crowd with a soulful rendition of “Need You Bad” by Jazmine Sullivan. Wilson won this year’s Showtime at the Apollo. She expressed gratitude for her singing talents that won the crowd over. 

“I’m just so thankful that God gave me the gift to sing and I just like to use it,” Wilson said. “I was not expecting to win, but I am so grateful that I did.” 

Wilson also credited the Apollo showcase for giving students the opportunity to show off their talents and skills. 

“I love seeing our Black brothers and sisters perform. I feel like we’re showing our talents and we’re showing our support as one,” she said. 

Drummer Elijah McNeal impresses the Showtime at the Apollo crowd at MTSU on Feb. 13, 2025. (Nicholas Evans)

Performer Elijah McNeal got the crowd on its feet with his instrumental talent. McNeal drummed to a soundtrack including “Sticky” by Tyler the Creator and “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson. He has wanted to perform at the Apollo since his freshman year, and finally got the chance to showcase his talents with the proper resources. 

“Once I started playing and I saw the reactions of people, my instincts took over from there,” McNeal said. 

McNeal also enjoyed the Apollo showcase and how it contributed to Black History Month.

“The Apollo has paved the way for a lot of different celebrities who needed a platform to get themselves out there and the fact that we have something like that on campus is good,” McNeal said. “I feel like this is a great opportunity to get themselves out there and it means a lot for Black MT.” 

MPAC on the Showtime at the Apollo stage at MTSU on Feb. 13, 2025. (Nicholas Evans)

MTSU’s Showtime at the Apollo was inspired by a TV show of the same name featuring live performances at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. The Apollo featured legacy artists like Aretha Franklin, Babyface, and Billie Holiday along with many other musicians and entertainers. This show had a large impact on African American culture. 

As each performance rolled out, the audience itself became the heart of the night. With cheering, clapping and even playful booing, audience members brought the event to life. Students Alexia Barnes and Aniya Abernathy enjoyed their first Apollo showcase.

“I liked how inclusive the event was,” Barnes said. “We have a good amount of Black people but we don’t have a lot of Black events on campus, and I liked how this event showcased a lot of Black talent.”

Like Barnes, Abernathy wants to see more inclusive events, like the Apollo showcase, that students can enjoy all year round.  

“Just seeing a lot of Black people coming together as one enjoying this night was a good outcome,” Abernathy said.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

MTSU’s Showtime at the Apollo gives performers and spectators a voice