Live from Bragg: MTSU’s Leland Gregory recalls days as ‘SNL’ writer

When “NBC’s Saturday Night” premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, MTSU Department of Media Arts instructor Leland Gregory’s father warned him about watching “that subversive show.” Gregory did what any respectful ‘70s teen would to avoid his father’s disapproval.

“I had a black and white battery-operated television, and hid under the covers and watched the show. And I went, ‘This is it.’”

50 years later, after spawning countless comedy careers, unforgettable characters and quotable catchphrases, “it” is still on the air. “Saturday Night Live” — the show’s title since 1977 — celebrates its 50th anniversary with an all-star cast Sunday, Feb. 16, on NBC and Peacock. Live, of course. Generations have tuned in to “SNL” to laugh (or not) through the years. In 2000, Gregory helped make the show.

With a career including comedy writing and political consulting, Gregory had the wit and knowledge required to turn out the sharp observational humor “SNL” was known for. After flying to New York to meet with head writer Tina Fey and producers Steve Higgins and Michael Shoemaker, Gregory scored a temporary position as a guest writer during season 25.

Season 25 stars included Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri and Tracy Morgan. Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch both debuted mid-season.

“But I really made closest friends with Darrell Hammond,” Gregory said. “Because we were doing the political stuff, and he usually would do Al Gore, because Al Gore was running for president and all that stuff.”

Hammond, who left the show in 2009, returned to fill the role of announcer in 2014. He still holds that job today.

As glamorous as working for “SNL” sounds, it was still a stressful job.

“It was very corporate,” Gregory said. “Everybody had an office that you had to share with somebody. Basically, they’d say, ‘go into your office and write comedy. Go be funny.’”

In the throes of a hectic work week, it was easy for Gregory to forget he was working with comedy royalty. He received a big reminder en route to an afterparty.

“Tina Fey and Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon said, ‘Come share our limousine with us!’” Gregory said. “So we’re driving down the streets in New York, and I see these spotlights. I went, ‘Huh? Wonder who that’s for?’ and they said, ‘Oh, that’s for us.’ Oh my god, I forgot, you know? Because I’ve just been working in the office making jokes. But these people are television stars.”

Comedy is still a part of Gregory’s life, even in the classroom at MTSU. He teaches screenwriting, as well as a class called Television Program Genres. His background in improv has also shaped his technique as a lecturer.

“Don’t tell anybody this, but I don’t usually have things prepared for class,” Gregory said. “Yeah, I just walk in, and just start talking.”

When Gregory’s time at “SNL” ended, he wouldn’t have predicted the show lasting another 25 years.

“I thought it would fizzle out,” he said. “Because it should have fizzled out.”

Thinking back on that time, Gregory knows not everyone gets a chance to do their dream job.

“Dreams come true don’t happen too often,” he said. “I’ll always get to put it on my resume. It’s a big one. Not many people can say they did that.”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” airs live Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. CST on NBC and Peacock.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

