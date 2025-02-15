The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Live from Bragg: MTSU’s Leland Gregory recalls days as ‘SNL’ writer

As the show celebrates its 50th season, the Media Arts instructor reflects on joining the show as a writer in season 25.
Shauna Reynolds, Features editorFebruary 15, 2025
The season 25 cast of “Saturday Night Live” (photo courtesy of Leland Gregory.)

When “NBC’s Saturday Night” premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, MTSU Department of Media Arts instructor Leland Gregory’s father warned him about watching “that subversive show.” Gregory did what any respectful ‘70s teen would to avoid his father’s disapproval. 

“I had a black and white battery-operated television, and hid under the covers and watched the show. And I went, ‘This is it.’”

50 years later, after spawning countless comedy careers, unforgettable characters and quotable catchphrases, “it” is still on the air. “Saturday Night Live” — the show’s title since 1977 — celebrates its 50th anniversary with an all-star cast Sunday, Feb. 16, on NBC and Peacock. Live, of course. Generations have tuned in to “SNL” to laugh (or not) through the years. In 2000, Gregory helped make the show.

NBC ID card courtesy of Leland Gregory.

With a career including comedy writing and political consulting, Gregory had the wit and knowledge required to turn out the sharp observational humor “SNL” was known for. After flying to New York to meet with head writer Tina Fey and producers Steve Higgins and Michael Shoemaker, Gregory scored a temporary position as a guest writer during season 25.

Season 25 stars included Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri and Tracy Morgan. Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch both debuted mid-season. 

“But I really made closest friends with Darrell Hammond,” Gregory said. “Because we were doing the political stuff, and he usually would do Al Gore, because Al Gore was running for president and all that stuff.”

Hammond, who left the show in 2009, returned to fill the role of announcer in 2014. He still holds that job today.

As glamorous as working for “SNL” sounds, it was still a stressful job.

“It was very corporate,” Gregory said. “Everybody had an office that you had to share with somebody. Basically, they’d say, ‘go into your office and write comedy. Go be funny.’”

In the throes of a hectic work week, it was easy for Gregory to forget he was working with comedy royalty. He received a big reminder en route to an afterparty.

“Tina Fey and Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon said, ‘Come share our limousine with us!’” Gregory said. “So we’re driving down the streets in New York, and I see these spotlights. I went, ‘Huh? Wonder who that’s for?’ and they said, ‘Oh, that’s for us.’ Oh my god, I forgot, you know? Because I’ve just been working in the office making jokes. But these people are television stars.”

Comedy is still a part of Gregory’s life, even in the classroom at MTSU. He teaches screenwriting, as well as a class called Television Program Genres. His background in improv has also shaped his technique as a lecturer.

“Don’t tell anybody this, but I don’t usually have things prepared for class,” Gregory said. “Yeah, I just walk in, and just start talking.”

When Gregory’s time at “SNL” ended, he wouldn’t have predicted the show lasting another 25 years.

“I thought it would fizzle out,” he said. “Because it should have fizzled out.”

Thinking back on that time, Gregory knows not everyone gets a chance to do their dream job.

“Dreams come true don’t happen too often,” he said. “I’ll always get to put it on my resume. It’s a big one. Not many people can say they did that.”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” airs live Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. CST on NBC and Peacock.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
"Love Hurts" and "Heart Eyes," both in theaters this February.
‘Love Hurts’ vs. ‘Heart Eyes’: 2 movies to love or loathe this Valentine’s Day
Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown." (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.)
Bob Dylan in the classroom and on the silver screen: A conversation with Adam Caress
MTSU students and faculty pose with President Sidney McPhee and Elizabeth McPhee for the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2025.
From BNA to LAX: 6 MTSU students travel to California for the Grammys
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.
Grammys 2025: A night of tributes, surprises and remembrance
At Wako Japanese Cuisine, where the all-you-can-eat lunch special attracts crowds of sushi lovers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 14, 2025.
On a 'roll' at Wako Japanese Cuisine
SZA and Keke Palmer starring in "One of Them Days" (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)
Keke Palmer and SZA reinvent the buddy comedy in 'One of Them Days'
More in Featured
Murfreesboro Fire Department dispatches to James E. Walker Library in response to an electrical fire at Middle Tennessee State University on Feb. 15, 2025.
Electrical fire triggers evacuation at MTSU’s Walker Library
The stage is set for Showtime at the Apollo at MTSU's Student Union Ballroom on Feb. 13, 2025.
MTSU’s Showtime at the Apollo gives performers and spectators a voice
Poster of missing youth, Ja'Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.
Update: MTSU Police confirm missing teen was not abducted, investigation still open
Poster of missing youth, Ja'Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.
MTSU Police ask for help finding missing teen
Reese Smith Jr. Field at Middle Tennessee State University on Jan. 28, 2025.
MTSU baseball 2025 season preview
Murfreesboro Fire Department outside James E. Walker Library in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 10, 2025.
MTSU students stuck in James E. Walker Library elevator
More in Features
Marina Gatas and friends stuff matching teddy bears on Feb. 11, 2025.
MTSU students have a paw-sitively cute Valentine’s Day
Team BenSpeaks includes Whit Barrett (right), Jack Quinn (middle), and Wesley Mitchell (left) at Hack MT on Feb. 2, 2025.
HackMT teams code around the clock in 36 hour hackathon
MTSU President Sidney McPhee gives a speech at the alumni reception event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2025.
MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment gather in Los Angeles to celebrate Grammy-nominated alumni
A massage chair sits as a centerpiece to MTSU Counseling Services' Zen Den in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, 2024.
MTSU’s Zen Den thrives as a resource for stress relief
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
Blacksmithing instructor Ron Nichols guides a student in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 16, 2025.
Rutherford County Blacksmiths Association stokes new interest in timeless craft
About the Contributor
Shauna Reynolds
Shauna Reynolds, Features editor
Hey! I'm Shauna, a curiosity-driven journalism major and storyteller from Nolensville, Tennessee. I enjoy writing about ordinary people doing extraordinary things — because everyone has a story. When I'm not doing Sidelines or school stuff you can find me hanging out with my family, snuggling with my dogs or hiking at state parks.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Live from Bragg: MTSU’s Leland Gregory recalls days as ‘SNL’ writer