Songwriters gather ‘Round’ to support MTSU athletics

Emma Burden, Lead features reporterFebruary 16, 2025
Sam McIntyre
Singer-songwriters onstage at “Blue Bloods in the Round” in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.

Influential Nashville singer-songwriters gathered at the actual world’s longest bar to promote and support MTSU Athletics’ partnership with the Athlete Licensing Company on Feb. 13 at Shelbyville’s Nearest Green Distillery.

“Blue Bloods in the Round” featured up-and-coming MTSU alum, alongside Grammy-winning singer-songwriters. The night was a celebration of MTSU’s songwriters, as well as an opportunity for MTSU student-athletes to highlight their partnership with ALC. ALC is an intellectual property rights management and consulting company that pays student-athletes for the use of their name and likeness.

“What is all of this about? Well, in short, … our company has an app that pays players,” Derek Crownover, the founder of ALC,  said. “What the app does is make sure players get paid, and they can allocate their taxes in the app.”

Crownover introduced the big names of the night: Luke Laird, Natalie Hemby, Jamie Moore, Mike Reid and Gordie Sampson. 

IMG_0424
Sam McIntyre
A moment between Natalie Hamby and Mike Reid at "Blue Bloods in the Round" in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.

Attendees crowded around a piled-high charcuterie spread and leaned over the bar as Crownover spoke. They also indulged in warm conversations under the candle-light chandeliers of Humble Baron, the venue inside of Nearest Green Distillery. The casual atmosphere prompted attendees to mingle with one another, swaying to acoustic guitar and Reid’s keyboard. 

“If you remember this song, you’re dating yourself,” Reid said, leading into “Stranger in My House,” a song he wrote for Ronnie Milsap.

Other notable songs performed included “Rainbow” and “Pontoon,” written by Hamby for Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town respectively, and “Knockin’ Boots,” written by Gordie Sampson for Luke Bryan.

“Blue Bloods in the Round” was organized in the style of a traditional Bluebird Café songwriting round, where singer-songwriters take turns sharing songs they have written for themselves and others.

Earlier in the night, recent MTSU alums Lauren Teel and Carter Elliot performed their own round alongside songwriters Amelie Sampson and Grady Block. Both rounds were hosted by Jet Jurgensmeyer, who is a songwriter himself, as well as a former child actor.

Of the songs performed, two had direct MTSU connections. Elliot performed “Smile,” which he wrote for an MTSU class assignment, and Teel performed “Finish Your Whiskey,” which she wrote in an MTSU classroom.

The audience whistled and clapped as artists strummed their instruments, nodding their heads to the music as they socialized. The event was casual, with fried catfish and chicken wings accompanying the charcuterie spread, but some attendees chose to wear suits and dresses.

Slow, modern country dominated the night, with a signature twang ringing through the speakers. Attendees swapped drink tickets for whiskey at the world’s longest bar. And, dreams came true.

“This is a dream come true for me. Right here, right tonight, at this second,” Hamby said. “I’m so honored.”

About the Contributor
Emma Burden
Emma Burden, Lead features reporter
My name is Emma Burden and I'm the lead features reporter this semester. When I’m not watching hockey, you can find me working on the newspaper, reading novels and playing Minecraft. I am also a proud cat mom to a six-year-old blue point Siamese cat named Roo, and I work hard so he can have a better life. As well, I am a senior journalism major, graduating this December. 
Songwriters gather ‘Round’ to support MTSU athletics