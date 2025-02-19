Cookie culture: Girl Scouts sharpen sales skills with every scrumptious box

The satisfying crunch of Samoas. The refreshing taste of Thin Mints. The tangy aroma of Lemon-Ups. These seasonal cookies are a core memory for many, but some may not know about the girls and women behind their favorite sweets.

Why cookies?

It all began in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low gathered a troop of 18 like-minded girls in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. These girls shared a common sense of curiosity and a belief that being girls couldn’t stop them from doing what their hearts desired.

Cookies became a part of Girl Scouts lore five years later. The girls of the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, decided to fund their projects by selling cookies they made in their home kitchens. Their success inspired other troops, and cookie sales became a crucial part of Girl Scouts culture.

This tradition of selling cookies has endured for over a century. Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee troops are selling their cookies from December to March this year. During these months, each girl learns an abundance of skills.

Business lessons

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee CEO, Danielle Barnes, dedicates her time and effort to make sure every

Girl Scout effectively learns and develops these skills.

“[The girls] learn how to set goals, they learn how to advocate for themselves, they know how to market, they learn how to take money,” Barnes said. “It really is an overall lesson of how to run your own business, how to really set your goals.”

Scouts kick off cookie season by soliciting orders from family as well as parents’ friends and coworkers. Door-to-door sales are not as prevalent as in previous decades, but are still allowed when chaperoned by adults.

Cookie booths give girls a chance to get out in their communities to sharpen and show off their sales skills. Troops set up booths in front of establishments like Walmart and Kroger, persuading customers to complete their grocery trip with a sweet treat.

At the cookie booth

On Thursday February 13, Troop 583 set up a booth in front of Kroger. The cheerful laughter from the small group of girls brought in customer after customer. The rows of colorful cookie boxes got shorter by the minute.

With a passion for learning new things, Brownie Girl Scout Hannah Rivera joined a troop two years ago. Although she felt nervous her first time selling cookies, she courageously endured the chilling wind in a pink puffer jacket. Rivera clung to her clipboard with a smile that stretched from ear to ear.

“[Selling cookies] helped me be more brave,” Rivera said.

Not only do girls gain confidence with handling money, but they also learn how to efficiently spend the proceeds they earn. Troop leaders encourage the girls to think precisely about what they want to do with the money.

‘More than cookies’

Leading eight booths just this season, Lucy Sique, a Girl Scouts troop leader, is no stranger to the cookie business.

“We get a percentage of the proceeds for our troop and we use those proceeds for a certain goal,” Sique said. “Last year, we used those proceeds to create a gaga court which the girls have in their school. That is where they all play together.”

The proceeds from cookie sales fund the girls’ adventures throughout the year. These adventures give the girls a chance to develop outdoor skills, connect with their community and even learn about history.

Audrey Bevans, a public relations major at MTSU, devoted 12 years of her life to the Girl Scouts. Throughout her long journey with the organization, she made special memories with her troop leaders and friends. The money her troop earned from cookie sales funded many memorable outings, including a trip to northern Virginia.

“There’s this place called ‘The Natural Bridge’ and we camped right under or next to it,” Bevans said. “George Washington carved his name into it.”

Bevans felt supported and seen by the older women around her during her scouting years, Bevans said. The moms in her troop provided her with a safe place to try new things, learn new skills and have fun with her fellow Girl Scouts. With the encouragement from these women, she learned how to communicate with people and sell cookies like a pro.

When cookie lovers pay for Girl Scout cookies, they are not only paying for a delicious box of sweets. Customers fund the learning and development of young girls across the nation.

“We are so much more than cookies,” Barnes said.

Find nearby cookie booths at the Girl Scouts’ official website.

