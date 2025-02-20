The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Photo gallery: Snow falls on Murfreesboro Feb. 19

A look at the quiet streets of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and nearly-empty MTSU campus after overnight snow.
Sam McIntyre, Staff photographerFebruary 20, 2025
Sam McIntyre
The Paul W. Martin Sr. Honors Building in the snow at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 19, 2025.

Protestors hold up signs on the footsteps of the capitol in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 17, 2025.
Photo Gallery: 50501 Protesters Rally Together in Nashville
Redshirt sophomore Matt Wolfe takes a stroll through the dugout after an at-bat against Bowling Green at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 14, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball vs Bowling Green
Head coach Rick Insell coaches the Lady Raiders during a timeout against Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center on Feb. 15, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball vs Western Kentucky
Karim Al-Amin (left) celebrates with doubles partner Ondrej Horak (right) following a point against Arkansas at the Adams Tennis Complex on Feb. 9, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU men's tennis vs Arkansas
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball defeats Kennesaw State
Protesters stream down the road with their signs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
Photo gallery: 50501 protest comes to Tennessee
Photo gallery: Snow falls on Murfreesboro Feb. 19