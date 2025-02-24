The Weekend Recap: Hockey hoists the cup to cap off a weekend of Blue Raider wins

All they do is win, win, win. This weekend saw all Blue Raider teams pick up dubs. From club hockey down in Florida to men’s basketball in the Murphy Center, each MTSU team added to the win column.

Without further delay, here’s everything that happened across Blue Raider sports over the weekend.

Hockey secures first conference championship

Middle Tennessee club hockey (22-6-1) defeated the University of South Florida (20-6-1) by a score of 4-0 to clinch the program’s first-ever College Hockey South championship. Opening the College Hockey South tournament quarterfinals, the Blue Raiders took on the Tampa Spartans (13-9-0) in the Florida Panther Ice Den. The Blue Raiders jumped out to an early lead thanks to Winger Zach Giblin, who slotted home a rebound from Tampa goaltender David Palandjian. The score remained 1-0 until Tampa forward Brenden Sicles squeezed a quick shot past MTSU goaltender Ayden Kopec off a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. Two minutes later, MTSU captain Linden Palmer skated past two defenders to give the Blue Raiders another goal. Middle Tennessee scored four goals in the third period to Tampa’s lone goal in the final frame. The Blue Raiders moved on to the semifinals after a dominant 6-2 win. In the semis, MTSU took on a familiar foe in the University of Mississippi (6-8-0). Ole Miss previously split a series with the Blue Raiders before the beginning of the postseason. Once again, MTSU struck first thanks to a Brendan Ogle power-play goal just three minutes into the contest. The Rebels quickly responded thanks to a Landon Houck slap shot from just beyond the blue line, tying the contest at 1-1. The Rebels initially looked to take the lead in the first period thanks to defenseman Ian Selissen’s slapshot; however, Rebels forward Blane Keller interfered with Kopec, erasing the goal from the scoreboard. The overturned goal turned the momentum in favor of the Blue Raiders. From there, MTSU forward Harvey Rench took a cross-crease pass from Matthew Siciliano and sniped it in the top of the net to give MTSU the 2-1 advantage. Ogle slotted home one goal in the second and one in the third to secure the hat trick. For the first time in team history, MTSU advanced to the Ameritrans Cup final thanks to the 4-1 win over Ole Miss. MTSU then took on the University of South Florida (20-6-1) in the Ameritrans Cup Championship. Palmer broke the ice, pushing a goal past USF goaltender Ryan Koch. Donovan Yesnach added two quick goals to give MTSU a 3-0 advantage by the end of the first period of play. A Zamboni malfunction forced a 30-minute delay, but the Blue Raiders maintained momentum as Palmer scored again in the second period, pushing the lead to what became a 4-0 final. As the alarm sounded, Kopec recorded his first shutout win of the season, earning him the honor of Ameritrans Cup Most Valuable Player. With the championship in hand, MTSU begins preparation for the Division II AAU College Hockey Nationals in Jacksonville, Florida starting on March 18.

Baseball sweeps Fairleigh Dickinson at home Middle Tennessee baseball (4-3) swept a struggling Fairleigh Dickinson squad (0-6) over a three-game series this weekend in Murfreesboro. MTSU bounced back this weekend after dropping three of its first four games, including a mid-week run-rule loss against Alabama. In game one, the Blue Raiders took control of the series with a 6-4 win over the Knights. Eston Snider started the weekend with a bang for the Blue Raiders, sending a ball way over the left field wall and into the Floyd Stadium concourse to lead things off in the bottom of the first inning. The leadoff home run marked Snider’s first of the season. Senior second baseman Clay Badylak was a large part of MTSU’s offense in game one, providing three RBIs along with scoring a run of his own on a steal of second that turned into a two-base error. Two-way player Trace Phillips made his second start on the mound Friday night and showed out with six scoreless innings and nine strikeouts, tying a career high. Phillips is up to twelve consecutive innings without allowing a run to open up the 2025 season. Fairleigh Dickinson made it interesting late, scoring four runs in the final three innings against the Middle Tennessee bullpen. Collin Kerrigan closed things out for MTSU though, giving up two runs in a shaky ninth inning outing that included three hits. In game two, MTSU blew out FDU in an 11-0 run rule victory that ended in the seventh inning. Pitcher Chandler Alderman improved to 1-1 on the season after his start on Saturday, while lowering his ERA to 1.15 over six innings during the shutout win. Alderman added six strikeouts while only allowing two hits on Saturday. Snider carried the load with his bat on Saturday, hitting his second home run of the year with a grand slam over the left field wall. Snider totaled two hits, and two hits by pitches in the outing. Brett Vondohlen hit his third home run of the season Saturday, with a solo home run to left field while Brett Rogers picked up his first collegiate hit and RBI on an infield single in the second inning. FDU’s offense struggled mightily, only amassing two hits all night between Alderman and an inning of relief from Garrett Sims. The Blue Raiders’ dominance continued in game three of the series, as they finished the sweep with a 7-1 win. Drew Horn made his second start of the season for MTSU and pitched a gem going five hitless innings, including 11 strikeouts while surrendering five walks. Horn and reliever Ollie Akens carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, where it was broken up by a single from Felix Gonzalez. Snider shined again on offense, hitting his third home run in as many games to pair with three RBIs. Hayden Miller hit his second home run of the season, and Minnick added two more hits and two RBIs. Middle Tennessee will host in-state rival Austin Peay on Tuesday, and then three different opponents this weekend. St. Bonaventure, Old Dominion and UT Martin will all make their way to Murfreesboro to face the Blue Raiders. Men’s basketball survives versus Sam Houston MTSU men’s basketball (18-9, 9-5 CUSA) survived a nail biter against Sam Houston State (11-17, 4-11 CUSA) on Saturday afternoon winning 74-70. Junior guard Tre Green led MTSU with 17 points including five three pointers. Green and center Essam Mostafa was the only Blue Raiders to score double digit points. Senior guard Lamar Wilkerson led Sam Houston on the day with 24 points. Going into the final minute, MTSU had a two-point lead that Sam Houston cut to one. The Bearkats forced a five-second inbound turnover and then scored on back-to-back possessions. Middle Tennessee, with eight seconds left, iced the game at the free throw line with Camryn Weston making two free throws and Justin Bufford making one of his own. Next up for the Blue Raiders is a trip to Las Cruces to face the New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA) in their final road stand of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Women’s basketball takes down Sam Houston

MTSU women’s basketball (21-6, 13-1 CUSA) extended its winning streak to nine games on Saturday, defeating Sam Houston (12-13, 5-10 CUSA) 59-46 at home. Junior guard Ta’Mia Scott and center Anastasiia Boldyreva led the Lady Raiders with 20 and 19 points respectively. Nyla Inmon led the Bearkats off the bench with 16 points in 25 minutes on the floor. Freshman Savannah Davis played 26 minutes off the bench, well over her season average of 14. The guard from McKenzie, Tennessee has seen an increased role as the season has progressed, seeing 29, 32 and 26 minutes of action in Middle Tennessee’s last three outings. Following the road stand, the Lady Raiders come back to the Murphy Center for their final home stint of the season on Thursday, Feb. 27 against New Mexico State (15-12, 8-6 CUSA).