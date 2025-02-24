The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Weekly distractions: ‘Monkey’ business, not so ‘Short’ and more

A sampling of this week’s healthy distractions from all the horrors of the world.
Shauna Reynolds, Emma Burden, Nicholas Evans, Brianna Sorrell, and Victoria StoneFebruary 24, 2025
Joshua Black Wilkins
Sunny War rides again with “Armageddon in a Summer Dress.”

Welcome to “Weekly Distractions,” a Monday round-up of entertainment and media that debuted in the past week. Here’s a sample of Feb. 17-23.

‘The Monkey’

Theo James stars in “The Monkey.” (Photo courtesy of Neon.)

Very rarely is a horror movie released that is actually funny. Not hysterically bad, but truly well-written and intentionally hilarious. This is where “The Monkey” swoops in — kind of.

Throughout the Stephen King adaptation’s refreshingly brief 90 minute runtime, “The Monkey” isn’t all that scary, if at all. Instead, it’s a very sharp and witty comedy that happens to include a lot of blood, guts and bodily mutilation. Although, with its “Final Destination”-esque concept, one might expect some deaths in the movie to be slightly more graphic.

As long as moviegoers don’t go into “The Monkey” expecting any scares, this slapstick slasher will have them doubled over in the theater — but probably squirming as well. Nicholas Evans

 

Joost ‘Unity’

For those unfamiliar, Dutch rapper Joost Klein — if that name sounds familiar, it might be because he was kicked out of Eurovision last May — released his newest album “Unity” on Feb. 21. The album focuses on European and global unity, promoting this under the guise of funny lyrics, outlandish collaborations and a new direction for Klein’s sound. 

Standouts from the album include last year’s single “Friesenjung” with fellow rapper Ski Aggu and comedian Otto Waalkes, along with the pop punk-inspired “Why Not???” and part-joke, part-profound “United By Music” featuring Tommy Cash. Emma Burden

 

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 streams on Paramount+ starting Feb. (Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures.)

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” arrived on Paramount+ Feb. 18. Sonic and his friends return to face off against Shadow the Hedgehog and a double dose of Dr. Robotniks (both played by Jim Carrey).

While not as funny as the first two films, the threequel manages to balance emotional moments with grand fight sequences. The film also finally manages to find ways to blend the human and non-human characters into the same plot. Overall, it’s a fun addition to the franchise. Victoria Stone

 

Sabrina Carpenter ‘Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)’

Sabrina Carpenter gives listeners more with “Short and Sweet (Deluxe).” (Photo courtesy of Universal Music.)

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” went deluxe this Valentine’s Day. It’s packed with unexpected collaborations and bonus tracks, making it the ultimate sweet gift from Carpenter to her fans. 

“Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)” features a new version of Carpenter’s first no. 1 single “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton. Parton’s presence adds a country spin to the pop song. Bonus tracks “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman” and “Bad Reviews” round out the new material, making this rerelease not-so-short but even sweeter. Brianna Sorrell

 

 

Sunny War ‘Armageddon in a Summer Dress’

Since the 2023 release “Anarchist’s Gospel,” Chattanooga’s Sunny War has been busy with touring, activism and recording her fifth full-length, “Armageddon in a Summer Dress,” which released Feb. 21.

War’s voice is deep, rich and at times almost masculine. She claws at her guitar like a banjo, adding intensity and urgency to her sound. All of this is driven by a punk rock heart, resulting in a bluesy, rootsy sound that’s difficult to fence in.

Steve Ignorant from Crass joins her in “Walking Contradiction,” a highlight of the album. Other guests, including John Doe from X and fellow Tennessean Valerie June, add dimension to this highly repeatable collection of songs. Shauna Reynolds

