Grappling Games Jiu-Jitsu returns to Music City for 2025 Nashville Winter Games

Competitors flocked to the Nashville Fairgrounds last weekend, but not for the typical exhibition.

Those searching for a flea market, antique show or even a stock car race looked elsewhere on Saturday, as a packed bracket of martial artists battled it out for gold.

Housed in Nashville Fairgrounds Expo 3, Grappling Games Jiu-Jitsu returned to Music City on Feb. 22, bringing together grapplers of all ages for the 2025 Nashville Winter Games.

Nashville’s vastly growing jiu-jitsu community showed out for the 2025 edition of the games. The Winter Games saw a promising turnout from gyms all across the Tennessee area with 529 competitors ranging from beginner white belts to seasoned purple belts.

For the unfamiliar, jiu-jitsu can be described as grappling martial art that focuses on ground fighting and submission techniques. Submissions can be achieved through chokeholds or joint locks that cause the opponent to give up or tap out. Points within the match are achieved through taking an opponent to the ground and controlling certain positions.

Matches typically last around five minutes (depending on skill level) with the victor decided by total points at the end of the timer or forcing submission.

There are two different types of matches coming in the form of Gi or No-Gi. Gi matches refer to when two opponents wear the traditional jacket and pants held together by a colored belt declaring one’s rankings. In contrast, No Gi matches only require competitors to wear a skintight rash guard and shorts. These matches are often faster and more reliant on athleticism compared to the more technical and slower Gi matches.

Tournament brackets included Gi and No-Gi divisions for men, women, masters, teens and kids. The competition operated through a double elimination format, ensuring that all competitors would have at least two matches to showcase their skills.

The tournament kicked off with the ever-entertaining kid and teen divisions, even including kids as young as five years old taking to the mats to showcase their skills.

Young competitors demonstrated heart and determination to win as they battled it out within their brackets. It was a heartfelt scene as parents and coaches cheered on and encouraged their athletes through victory and defeat.

As the younger ages began to wrap up, intensity began to rise as the adult divisions warmed up on mats scattered across the expo.

Kevin Normandeau from Milton Bastos BJJ took home the gold medal in the Master 30 Under 155 lbs. White Belt bracket, defeating Chase McGillis from Nashville MMA.

The electric matchup saw Normandeau leading 8-2 going into the last minute of the match. Normandeau cranked the intensity up to 11 to claim a submission victory and the gold medal in the last 16 seconds of the match.

“I just want to win. I want to make sure I use all the energy I have,” Normandeau said. “I don’t want to leave anything else and regret that I didn’t try my hardest. I want to use as much of my abilities as I can in that moment.”

One interesting matchup within the No-Gi section was Adrianna Jackson of Pedigo Submission Fighting versus Cyntheia Sufiyan of Cobra BJJ Tuscaloosa in a best of three bracket for the Women’s No-Gi Adult Intermediate Under 155lbs division.

Both competitors started the match incredibly aggressive, not wanting to settle for pulling guard but rather go on the offensive and shoot takedowns. The two competitors would slug it out with Adrianna Jackson eventually winning the first match by points and the second by submission with only a minute left on the clock.

Despite the match not going in her favor, Cynthia expressed her love for the martial art and how much it has benefited her life.

“Because of character, it builds discipline and grit, it shows how resilient you are,” Sufiyan said of the martial art.

Despite matches being one on one, team points would be added to the gyms athletes competed for based upon their placing. The points were determined by first place (nine points), second place (three points) and third place (one point).

With team results released, Zenith claimed three wins and scored highest in the kids overall, Gi overall and overall divisions. Pedigo Submission Fighting would take home the victory for adults overall and Phoenix MMA & Fitness would claim the No-Gi overall. Full results can be found here.

Despite the inherit violent nature of the sport, competitors would embrace one another as the matches came to a close. The 2025 Winter Games showcased Nashville’s jiu jitsu community coming together and putting on a beautiful display of martial arts.

The Grappling Games are set to return to Tennessee’s state capital for the Nashville Spring Games on April 26, 2025.

