The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball won big on senior day

MTSU women’s basketball closed out the home season with a 22 point win over UTEP
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterMarch 1, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three, MTSU v UTEP.

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (23-6, 15-1 CUSA) closed out the home season winning 57-35 against UTEP (10-17, 3-13 CUSA) on senior day. 

MTSU’s starters consist of four seniors from Alina Erike, a one-year Blue Raider, to Jalynn Gregory and Anastasiia Boldyreva, four-year starters. The senior class is the winningest class in program history with 108 wins and counting.  

“You come out of your office every day to practice and come out for games, you know this bunch is going to show up,” Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Insell said. “There have been some downs but there have been a lot more ups than some downs. I’m very proud to have been their coach, we got some games left and what we got to do is go into those games and take care of business.” 

Gregory played all but one game in her college career and Boldyreva played every game starting all but three of them.  

The culture changed the year before and the team adapted to it with the focus on sticking together over the last four years, Gregory said.  

Though it was senior day, guard Ta’Mia Scott led the way for the Blue Raiders with 25 points. She took control there after Nas [Boldyreva] went down and kept was in the game, Insell said about Scott.  

UTEP’s Luisa Vydrova fouled Boldyreva, knocking her to the ground where she hit her head on the court two minutes into the game. Boldyreva returned to the game near the end of the first quarter and went on to play 32 minutes with eight blocks. 

“She’s going to have a knot on her head, but she ran the floor, she knew what was going on, she’s tough,” Insell said.  

Both sides in the third quarter had trouble scoring with MTSU adding eight points and UTEP adding five coming out of halftime.  

After the third, Gregory said to focus on the principles and keep shooting the ball, Scott said. The Blue Raiders scored 23 points in the fourth quarter on 8/12 shooting and 3/4 from beyond the arc.  

MTSU has two more road games against Liberty (21-6, 14-2 CUSA) and FIU (11-16, 7-9 CUSA) next week before the conference tournament. The Liberty game is a must-win to clinch the first-place seed when the tournament starts.  

To contact the editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Jalynn Gregory in MTSU women's basketball game against New Mexico State
Middle Tennessee women's basketball dominates New Mexico State
MTSU baseball in the dugout during a weekday game against Austin Peay at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 25, 2025.
MTSU baseball takes down Austin Peay in midweek matchup
Kevin Normandeau of Milton Bastos BJJ and Chase McGillis of Nashville MMA battle it out for gold at Nashville Fairgrounds Expo 3 on Feb .22, 2025
Grappling Games Jiu-Jitsu returns to Music City for 2025 Nashville Winter Games
Left-handed pitcher Chandler Alderman throws a pitch against FDU at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 22, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Left-handed sophomore Chandler Alderman hurls a pitch against FDU at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 22, 2025.
MTSU baseball: Standouts through two weeks
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on Feb. 23, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Hockey hoists the cup to cap off a weekend of Blue Raider wins
More in Women's Basketball
The Weekend Recap featured card for Feb. 17, 2024.
The Weekend Recap: Feb. 17, 2025
Head coach Rick Insell coaches the Lady Raiders during a timeout against Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center on Feb. 15, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball vs Western Kentucky
The MTSU bench celebrates with Courtney Blakely after an and-one play against Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center on Feb. 15, 2025.
Lady Raiders building momentum as Conference USA tournament nears
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball defeats Kennesaw State
Ta'Mia Scott dribbles down court against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2024.
Lady Raiders ride hot streak into Western Kentucky rematch
Head coach Rick Insell looks after the team with his opponent, Rick Pietri nearby. in the Murphy Center on Feb. 6, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball vs Jax State
About the Contributor
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporter
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I’m majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Middle Tennessee women’s basketball won big on senior day