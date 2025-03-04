MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro to serve on College Football Playoff Selection Committee

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee appointed Middle Tennessee State University athletic director Chris Massaro to the CFP Selection Committee, MTSU athletics announced on Tuesday.

In the spring, Massaro will begin his three-year term serving on the 13-person selection committee. Baylor University athletic director Mark Rhoades is to serve as the selection committee chair for 2025.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected for the College Football Playoff Committee,” Massaro said in a media release. “I look forward to contributing to the important work of evaluating the best teams in the nation and working with some extremely talented individuals. College football continues to grow and evolve, and I’m excited to be a small part of the process that helps shape its future.”

The committee is responsible for ranking the top 25 FBS teams in the nation and assigning the top 12 participants to the recently expanded playoff bracket.

As the fifth-longest tenured FBS athletic director, Massaro has served as the head of MTSU’s athletic department for 20 years.

Massaro’s CFP selection isn’t his first experience on a collegiate board as he served on the NCAA Football Issues Committee in 2008, NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2010-2011 season and was appointed to the NCAA Division I Leadership Council.

Before arriving at MTSU, Massaro spent roughly two decades in various administrative roles at the University of South Carolina, beginning in the ticket office before eventually rising to senior associate athletics director.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

