The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro to serve on College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Massaro begins his three-year term in the spring.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 4, 2025
Brian Branch
Chris Massaro (left) stands with head MTSU football coach Derek Mason (middle) and university president Sidney McPhee (right) during Mason’s introductory press conference at the MTSU Student Union on Dec. 6, 2023.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee appointed Middle Tennessee State University athletic director Chris Massaro to the CFP Selection Committee, MTSU athletics announced on Tuesday.  

In the spring, Massaro will begin his three-year term serving on the 13-person selection committee. Baylor University athletic director Mark Rhoades is to serve as the selection committee chair for 2025.  

“It is an incredible honor to be selected for the College Football Playoff Committee,” Massaro said in a media release. “I look forward to contributing to the important work of evaluating the best teams in the nation and working with some extremely talented individuals. College football continues to grow and evolve, and I’m excited to be a small part of the process that helps shape its future.” 

The committee is responsible for ranking the top 25 FBS teams in the nation and assigning the top 12 participants to the recently expanded playoff bracket. 

As the fifth-longest tenured FBS athletic director, Massaro has served as the head of MTSU’s athletic department for 20 years.  

Massaro’s CFP selection isn’t his first experience on a collegiate board as he served on the NCAA Football Issues Committee in 2008, NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee for the 2010-2011 season and was appointed to the NCAA Division I Leadership Council.  

Before arriving at MTSU, Massaro spent roughly two decades in various administrative roles at the University of South Carolina, beginning in the ticket office before eventually rising to senior associate athletics director. 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Eston Snider slides into base against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball versus UT Martin
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on March 3, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Basketball picks up wins as regular season's end draws near
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three, MTSU v UTEP.
Middle Tennessee women's basketball wins big on senior day
Jalynn Gregory in MTSU women's basketball game against New Mexico State
Middle Tennessee women's basketball dominates New Mexico State
MTSU baseball in the dugout during a weekday game against Austin Peay at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 25, 2025.
MTSU baseball takes down Austin Peay in midweek matchup
Kevin Normandeau of Milton Bastos BJJ and Chase McGillis of Nashville MMA battle it out for gold at Nashville Fairgrounds Expo 3 on Feb .22, 2025
Grappling Games Jiu-Jitsu returns to Music City for 2025 Nashville Winter Games
About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Sports editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro to serve on College Football Playoff Selection Committee