The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU men’s basketball falls to Liberty on Mostafa’s historic night

The Blue Raiders fell to the Flames 86-81 on Thursday night in the Murphy Center.
Brett Walker and Willie PhalerMarch 6, 2025
Paige Mast
Essam Mostafa looks to make a move against Liberty at the Murphy Center on March 6, 2025.

Despite a never-before-seen performance on the Murphy Center floor, the Blue Raiders fell short Thursday night. 

With the race towards the regular season’s end coming down to the wire, Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (20-10, 11-6 CUSA) lost to Liberty (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) with a chance at the top spot in Conference USA on the line.  

In a career night, forward Essam Mostafa put up 30 points and 20 rebounds in the first 30-20 game in MTSU men’s basketball history. Despite being a key contributor this season, Mostafa’s performance was anything but the norm. 

“His ordinary is 17 [points] and 11 [rebounds],” head coach Nick McDevitt said. “He’s a talented young man, competitive, he’s unorthodox a little bit, you know.”  

Although McDevitt’s estimate of Mostafa is just off with his averages resting at 13.7 points per game and 8.7 rebounds, the big man has elevated the Blue Raiders as of late.  

Despite this season being Mostafa’s first and only year in Murfreesboro, the graduate student feels that MTSU and his teammates have lifted him up as well, he said. 

“They’ve helped me in every single category on the court,” Mostafa said. “I have great players around me, I have great coaches, I’m just happy to be here. I just wish we got the dub.” 

In an important stretch, the Blue Raiders did not get the dub, falling to the Flames 86-81. Thursday night’s loss eliminates MTSU from contention for the regular season Conference USA title ahead of next week’s conference tournament. 

Essam Mostafa goes up for a layup against liberty at the Murphy Center on March 6, 2025.

The defeat marks MTSU’s second to Liberty this season, as the Blue Raiders previously fell 73-63 in Lynchburg, Virginia.  

Taelon Peter gave Middle Tennessee trouble leading the Flames with 33 points and finishing second on the team with six rebounds. Liberty finished with four different scorers in double digits.  

“They’re great cutters,” McDevitt said of Liberty. “Peter is a hard cover because he’s big and strong.” 

Following Thursday’s loss, the Blue Raiders will have one more home game before the conference tournament, facing off against Florida International (9-21, 3-14 CUSA) on Saturday, March 8. 

Regardless of Middle Tennessee’s latest defeat, the Blue Raiders are playing pretty good basketball at the right time, going 5-2 in their last seven games, McDevitt said. 

“I told our team; we’re playing tournament style games. Our last three games they’re nip and tuck. They’re right down to the end. And to me that’s a good thing. As long as they [the team] don’t get worn out doing it, it puts you in the right frame of mind to play the way you’ve got to in March.” 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Jestin Porter drives in for a layup against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
Live coverage: MTSU men's basketball vs Liberty
Head coach Nick Mcdevitt breaks down the huddle with his team prior to tip-off against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
MTSU men's and women's basketball can claim one seeds in the Conference USA tournament. Here's how
Mary Martinez throws a pitch against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU softball versus Ball State
MTSU batter swings away against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
MTSU baseball skids in weekend round robin
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato rolls out to make a throw against Duke at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.
MTSU’s blueprint for athletic success: A deep dive into NIL and the BRAA
Chris Massaro (left) stands with head MTSU football coach Derek Mason (middle) and university president Sidney McPhee (right) during Mason's introductory press conference at the MTSU Student Union on Dec. 6, 2023.
MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro to serve on College Football Playoff Selection Committee
About the Contributors
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Sports editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I’m the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I’m curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU men’s basketball falls to Liberty on Mostafa’s historic night