The stage is set: MTSU basketball looks to Conference USA tournament

MTSU men’s and women’s basketball wrapped up the regular season on Saturday and are bound for the Conference USA tournament.
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterMarch 8, 2025
Paige Mast
Jestin Porter, Camryn Weston and Tre Green during a timeout against Liberty on March 6, 2025

Middle Tennessee State University’s basketball programs wrapped up their respective regular seasons, with both beating Florida International on Saturday. With both teams locked into seeding, the madness moves to Huntsville, Alabama, for the Conference USA tournament next week.

MTSU men’s basketball beat FIU, 78-56, on senior day and secured third place in the CUSA tournament.  

“It’s the old adage time flies when you are having fun, this is one of those seasons that feels like it has flown by because you just have fun with it,” head coach Nick McDevitt said. 

Seniors Camryn Weston, Jestin Porter and Essam Mostafa led the Blue Raiders in a high flying and energetic game. The trio combined for 37 points on the day.  

Middle Tennessee shot nearly 50% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc.  

The win sets the Blue Raiders up to ride a win into the conference tournament where a rematch with Louisiana Tech awaits. LA Tech beat MTSU in both regular season matchups with center Daniel Bacho wreaking havoc for the Blue Raider defense.  

It’s about staying locked in, watching films and knowing everything about LA Tech from the coaches and players down to the managers, Weston said.  

MTSU’s possible secret weapon in the third scuffle with the ‘Dunkin Dogs’ is Kamari Lands. Lands missed the first meeting of the season in Ruston and only played seven minutes in the Murfreesboro matchup due to injury.  

Having Lands back helps with any issues on the court due to his size and skill. He can handle the ball like a guard and be a third option there but can also go play in that four spot, with the ability to help everywhere in case someone gets hurt or isn’t playing well, McDevitt said.  

“Usually in tournament play if you get all the way to the finals, three games in three days is not going to be 120 minutes of perfect,” McDevitt said.  

Anastasiia Boldyreva (right) looks to shoot over a defending Zsofia Telegdy (left) of Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center on Feb. 15, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

MTSU women’s basketball defeated FIU on the road, 65-44 and split the regular season conference championship with Liberty.  

Guard trio of Jalynn Gregory, Ta’Mia Scott and Courtney Blakely led Middle Tennessee against FIU as they scored 54 points combined. Center Anastasiia Boldyreva scored only five points but tallied eight blocks. 

On March 6, Liberty handed MTSU its worst conference loss since losing to Marshall in March 2021. 

Middle Tennessee earned the second-place seed in the conference tournament where the Lady Raiders will face Kennesaw State or UTEP.  

MTSU went 4-0 against Kennesaw and UTEP in the regular season as the Lady Raiders look to win a third straight CUSA tournament title and head back to the NCAA tournament.  

MTSU men’s and women’s basketball will need time to keep flying by if they look to make a run in Huntsville next week. The men’s first game takes place March 13, and the women begin on March 12.  

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University.

About the Contributors
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporter
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I’m majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I’m the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I’m curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
The stage is set: MTSU basketball looks to Conference USA tournament