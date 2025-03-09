The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU pitcher Drew Horn throws fifth no-hitter in program history

The redshirt sophomore entered the record books against Oakland on Sunday afternoon.
Willie Phaler, ReporterMarch 9, 2025
MTSU Athletics
Redshirt sophomore Drew Horn stands on the mound before pitching at Reese Smith Jr. Field on March 9, 2025.

MTSU right-handed pitcher Drew Horn recorded the fifth no-hitter in program history, as the Blue Raiders defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 5-0 on Sunday afternoon. 

Horn’s performance marks the second nine-inning no-hitter completed by a single pitcher, with the first coming when Brad Howard completed the feat against Tennessee Tech in 1997. 

In the midst of his historic day, Horn didn’t think about the no-hitter at all, he said with a wide smile across his face. 

“If I thought about that, I’d give up a hit,” Horn said. 

Horn picked up 13 strikeouts in the dominant outing and was two walks and a hit by pitch away from a perfect game. 

“In the bullpen this week, they stressed that you need to throw the slider in the zone,” Horn said. “In the first inning I didn’t throw the slider in the zone. About fourth, fifth and the rest I was starting to have a feel for the slider being a strike.” 

Senior centerfielder Eston Snider sealed the no-hitter, making a full extension diving catch to finish it off. 

“I was like, I hope he comes down with that ball,” Horn said. 

Horn’s no-hitter is the second in the last two seasons for Middle Tennessee, as left-handed pitcher Chandler Alderman threw the fourth in program history against Liberty on March 23, 2024. 

“Outstanding job by Drew (Horn),” head coach Jerry Meyers said. “We played defense and scored enough runs that gave us a chance to have a little bit of leeway as the game went on. Testament to Drew working his rear end off.” 

Horn’s final line included: nine innings pitched, zero hits, zero runs, two walks, one hit batter and 13 strikeouts. 

The Blue Raiders will take the field again next Tuesday, playing host to Tennessee Tech for the first of two matchups this season. Horn’s next scheduled start will be on March 16 against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. 

MTSU pitcher Drew Horn throws fifth no-hitter in program history