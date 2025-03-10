The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Categories:

Weekly Distractions: ‘Mayhem,’ ‘Mickey’ and more

A sampling of this week’s healthy distractions from all the chaos of the world.
Sidelines staffMarch 10, 2025
Universal Music Canada
The cover of Lady Gaga’s album “Mayhem.” (Photo courtesy of Universal Music Canada.)

This week, music reigned supreme. Tenured pop-powerhouse Lady Gaga released a new album, alongside much-anticipated drops from country crooner Jason Isbell and indie sweetheart Annie DiRusso. For movie and television lovers, “Mickey 17” and “Pop Culture Jeopardy” are two of this week’s standout releases. 

Here’s what’s new from March 3-March 10.

‘Mayhem’ by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s newest release takes fans back to when they first fell in love with her. An album full of classic Gaga weirdness, electric vocals and infectious beats, “Mayhem” is reminiscent of her campy early projects, including “The Fame Monster” and “Born This Way.”

“Mayhem” incorporates ’80s influences into Gaga’s dark pop. The songs “Zombieboy” and “Disease” have distinct similarities to Prince and Michael Jackson. As well, Gaga draws on grunge and alternative sounds, incorporating beats similar to those of Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode.

For fans missing Gaga’s avant-garde persona, or music lovers looking for something out of the ordinary, “Mayhem” hit streaming platforms on March 7. Emma Burden

‘Foxes in the Snow’ by Jason Isbell

Americana superstar Jason Isbell delivered his 11-song acoustic album “Foxes in the Snow” last week, hitting fans with soft nostalgia and deep emotions using only his guitar.

Jason Isbell poses with his guitar. (Photo courtesy of Sacks and Co. PR) (Alysse Gafjken)

“Foxes in the Snow” was released following Isbell’s divorce, and contains an array of heartbreaking songs, including “Eileen” and “Dont be Tough,” as well as a new tear-jerking, deeply Isbell-esque closing track, “Wind Behind The Rain.”

The singer-songwriter hasn’t released an album without his backing band, The 400 Unit, since his 2015 album “Something More Than Free.” His typical hard-hitting songwriting is even more prominent when displayed in a simple acoustic format, and fans can experience all of the singer’s lyricism and more during Isbell’s four-night run at Nashville’s newest venue, The Pinnacle, starting March 20. Kerstie Wolaver

‘Pop Culture Jeopardy’ brings comedy to Prime

“Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost made his way from Studio 8H to the Alex Trebek stage to host ”Pop Culture Jeopardy,” the final episode of which dropped this weekend. 

The spin-off to the American entertainment staple “Jeopardy” features teams of three competing to answer pop culture questions. With categories including “Disney Princesses in Therapy,” “Unalived in Film” and “Hope you studied YouTubers,” it’s a heated competition. Since Dec. 4, three episodes have been released every Wednesday, with the exception of this week’s final episode. The last three teams standing competed in a fierce competition, but in the end only one was awarded the “Pop Culture Jeopardy” trophy and $300,000.

”Pop Culture Jeopardy” is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. Victoria Stone

‘Mickey 17’ in theaters

Robert Pattinson in “Mickey 17.” (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.)

“Mickey 17” is a 2025 science fiction film, based on the novel “Mickey7,” written and directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho. 

The story follows an “expendable” ship worker named Mickey, played by Robert Pattinson, on humanity’s journey to a freezing cold planet for colonization. Mickey’s expendable status means that he’s able to be cloned with his memories and knowledge if he dies from the deadly tasks asked of him by his superiors. Once he finds a duplicate of himself on the ship, the film delves into anarchy.

“Mickey 17” duplicates Bong’s consistent themes of class, systemic issues and absurdist comedy with a new Hollywood personality. Come for the Pattinson duplicate shenanigans, stay for the Trump administration analogue in space. Richard Maneiro

‘Super Pedestrian’ by Annie DiRusso

With her first full-length album, Nashville rocker Annie DiRusso proves her pop sensibility with super-hooky choruses and lyrics that swerve between introspective, biting and funny.

Throughout “Super Pedestrian,” DiRusso melds crunchy, distorted guitars with her clear, sometimes plaintive voice. It’s roll-the-windows-down-and-sing-along music, perfect for its early spring arrival. Highlights include “Good Ass Movie,” an ode to a liar and would-be auteur and “Derek Jeter,” which consists of shouting the title, clapping and a brief rant about the Hall of Famer. It still fits into any baseball-themed playlist, and “Super Pedestrian” should belong in indie rock fans’ summer rotations. Shauna Reynolds

Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Weekly Distractions: ‘Mayhem,’ ‘Mickey’ and more