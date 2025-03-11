Bright spot: Kenny McKinley coming along for MTSU baseball

Coming off back-to-back redshirt seasons, Kenny McKinley is coming along strong at the plate for MTSU baseball.

After spending two years watching from the dugout, the redshirt sophomore is seeing his first action this season. McKinley took a developmental redshirt during his first season in Murfreesboro in the spring of 2023.

“You pull for him because you know it was a little over a year ago [when] he blew about every ligament in his knee out in the last scrimmage before we opened up last year,” MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers said. “And that followed a redshirt year that you know was intended and then all of a sudden he had to sit out again.”

After sitting out a year, McKinley was gearing up for the 2024 season looking to make an impact for Middle Tennessee when all of a sudden that was taken from him too. In a preseason intersquad scrimmage, McKinley tore his ACL in his right knee, forcing him to sit out another year.

“That time off [I] really had to battle a lot of stuff,” McKinley said.

After two years without playing, McKinley is healthy and routinely in the MTSU lineup at the designated hitter spot.

“He’s done everything rehab wise and beyond,” Meyers said. “Above and beyond what most would do in that situation would be capable of doing.”

Through nine games with six starts under his belt, McKinley is putting up good numbers for the Blue Raiders. Through 25 at-bats he’s compiled a .320 batting average with five RBIs and six extra base hits, including two home runs.

One of those home runs came in game one of the Oakland series. In the bottom of the sixth, McKinley extended Middle Tennessee’s lead while providing much-needed insurance runs.

“He’s a threat but glad to see him hit that and it was very meaningful for us in this game,” Meyers said after the 6-4 victory over Oakland. “It wasn’t just a homer after having a four-run lead, it was a real important one and that means to me that he’s just staying pitch to pitch and staying with the at-bat with the right mindset and you know it’s what we need.”

McKinley attributes his success this season to his approach at the plate, as he’s seen a steady diet of breaking balls.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of off-speed here this season,” McKinley said. “Just staying seeing the ball up. Coach tells us all the time, see the ball up.”

McKinley looks to continue being a steady presence for the MTSU offense, as he’s filled in nicely for Meyers’ squad when needed.

“You know he’s not going to come through all the time,” Meyers said. “But if he can keep giving us quality competitive at-bats, he’s a guy we want to have in there.”

Between early at-bats and a healthy knee, McKinley’s opportunities this season aren’t something the redshirt sophomore is taking for granted.

“It means everything man,” McKinley said. “Being back out here with the guys, man, it’s a great feeling. So out here every day with them man, it keeps me going.”

