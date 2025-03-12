The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Live coverage: MTSU women’s basketball vs Kennesaw State

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s quarterfinals matchup.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 12, 2025
Myles Valrie
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three against Kennesaw State in the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2025.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 12, 2025, 2:34 pm

6:41 2Q: Octavia Blue uses an Owls timeout. The Lady Raiders lead 24-8.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 12, 2025, 2:28 pm

8:32 2Q: Media timeout. Courtney Blakely goes down hard and is shaken up a bit. She walked off the court for the timeout, however. Lady Raiders lead 20-8.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 12, 2025, 2:22 pm

End 1Q: MTSU leads Kennesaw State 17-8 at the end of the first. Forward Elina Arike leads the Lady Raiders in scoring thus far, going 3/4 in the field with eight points.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 12, 2025, 2:11 pm

04:34 1Q: Media timeout. Middle Tennessee leads Kennesaw State 8-5 at the first break. Anastasiia Boldyreva leads the Lady Raiders in scoring with six points.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 12, 2025, 2:05 pm

7:44 1Q: Anastasiia Boldyreva opens the scoring with a three pointer.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 12, 2025, 2:02 pm

10:00 1Q: Kennesaw State controls the tip, and the quarterfinal matchup is underway.

HUNSTVILLE, Ala.- MTSU women’s basketball is set to take on Kennesaw State in the Conference USA Basketball Championship quarterfinals.

The Lady Raiders come into the game as the No. 2 seed in the tournament after splitting the regular season title with Liberty. Middle Tennessee defeated the Owls in both regular season matchups, winning by a combined 45 points.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Essam Mostafa goes up for two against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
CUSA Championships: Everything you need to know before MTSU basketball tips off in Huntsville
Rutuja Chaphalkar stands at the ready on Oct. 30, 2024.
Midseason storylines from MTSU tennis
Kenny McKinley in pre-game against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Bright spot: Kenny McKinley coming along for MTSU baseball
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on March 3, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Baseball gets a no-hitter while basketball wraps up regular season
Redshirt sophomore Drew Horn stands on the mound before pitching at Reese Smith Jr. Field on March 9, 2025.
MTSU pitcher Drew Horn throws fifth no-hitter in program history
Jestin Porter, Camryn Weston and Tre Green during a timeout against Liberty on March 6, 2025
The stage is set: MTSU basketball looks to Conference USA tournament
About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Sports editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Live coverage: MTSU women’s basketball vs Kennesaw State