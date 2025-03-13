Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Louisiana Tech

HUNSTVILLE, Ala.- MTSU men’s basketball is set to take on No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Basketball Championship quarterfinals on March 13 at 8:00 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the day as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Middle Tennessee fell to the Bulldogs in both regular season matchups, losing 75-69 in Ruston, Louisiana and dropping the rematch 85-74 in front of a home crowd.

Despite the regular season defeats, MTSU has a 49.7% chance to take down LA Tech and advance to the quarterfinals according to ESPN Analytics.

