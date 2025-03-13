The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Louisiana Tech

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s quarterfinals matchup.
Brett Walker, Sports editorMarch 13, 2025
Paige Mast
Camryn Weston jumps towards the basket in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 20, 2025.
Mar 13, 2025, 8:19 pm

20:00 1H: Louisiana Tech wins the tip, and the game is underway in Propst Arena.

HUNSTVILLE, Ala.- MTSU men’s basketball is set to take on No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Basketball Championship quarterfinals on March 13 at 8:00 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the day as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Middle Tennessee fell to the Bulldogs in both regular season matchups, losing 75-69 in Ruston, Louisiana and dropping the rematch 85-74 in front of a home crowd.

Despite the regular season defeats, MTSU has a 49.7% chance to take down LA Tech and advance to the quarterfinals according to ESPN Analytics. 

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

Live coverage: MTSU men’s basketball vs Louisiana Tech