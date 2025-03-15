Liberty knocks MTSU women’s basketball from Conference USA’s top spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After spending two years as Conference USA champions, MTSU women’s basketball’s reign finally came to an end on Saturday as the Lady Raiders fell to Liberty, 53-48 in Propst Arena.

Liberty led for 34 minutes of the game and by as many as 11 points in the third quarter. The Flames hit nine three-pointers and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, scoring 12 second-chance points.

The Lady Raiders struggled inside the paint with Liberty’s Bella Smuda smothering MTSU center Anastasiia Boldyreva.

“We didn’t attack the rim and I’m not blaming any one player,” head coach Rick Insell said. “Nas [Boldyreva] is usually a lot better when we get her the ball there and there was someone guarding her as tall as her. When she [Boldyreva] started getting into her [Smuda] she got to the foul line.”

For the second straight night, junior guard Ta’Mia Scott led Middle Tennessee in points with 23. MTSU’s regular season points leader, Scott finished the CUSA tournament as Middle Tennessee’s top scorer with 53 points in three games.

Scott’s efforts helped keep the Lady Raiders in the game with a reverse layup and knockdown jumper in the fourth quarter on back-to-back possessions.

Liberty led by six with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter before senior Jalynn Gregory knocked down a signature three-pointer to cut the score to 51-48. Against Western Kentucky in the semifinals, Gregory knocked down three three-pointers to seal the win for MTSU.

Middle Tennessee’s chance to tie came with nine seconds left. With an inbound under the basket, MTSU’s coaching staff drew up a Gregory corner three, but she stepped out of bounds giving Liberty the ball.

After Middle Tennessee fouled, Liberty’s Emma Hess hit two free throws on the other end to extend the lead back to five.

MTSU’s postseason possibilities are still alive with the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. The WNIT bracket is scheduled to release after the NCAA Tournament’s Selection Sunday.

Matt Insell and others know more about the ins and outs of the tournament selection process and Middle Tennessee will likely make one of them, but that isn’t the focus right now, Rick Insell said following MTSU’s defeat.

