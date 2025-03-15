Live coverage: Conference USA women’s basketball championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – MTSU women’s basketball is set to take on No. 1 tournament seed Liberty in the Conference USA women’s basketball championship game at Propst Arena on March 15 at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

The Lady Raiders come into the matchup fresh off a Friday night triumph against No. 3 seed Western Kentucky. A late surge from Jalynn Gregory pushed Middle Tennesse past WKU and led the Lady Raiders to their third consecutive championship berth. MTSU defeated Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals.

Middle Tennessee split the regular season series with Liberty, knocking off the Flames 69-41 at home on Jan. 4 and falling in Lynchburg, Virginia, 62-42 on March 6.

Despite losing by 20 points just a week ago, the Lady Raiders are given a 68.5% chance to take down the Flames and claim their third-straight CUSA title, according to ESPN Analytics.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.