MTSU club hockey set to compete in national tournament

From underdogs to the national stage, MTSU club hockey skates on to its first-ever Division II AAU College Hockey Nationals appearance.

The Blue Raiders eye new hardware to add to the mantle following the club’s first-ever College Hockey South championship. After an impressive regular season and playoff campaign, the Blue Raiders secured their spot in nationals.

With MTSU securing a spot among the country’s best teams, the Blue Raiders have been placed in Pool D with three other Division II schools nationwide. MTSU will play one game each in a round-robin format against Anna Maria College, Kutztown University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

MTSU will play three games within three days in Jacksonville, Florida:

March 18 vs Kutztown University at 10:15 a.m. CDT.

March 19 vs Embry-Riddle at 7:15 a.m. CDT.

March 20 vs Anna Maria at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

If MTSU can top its group, it will move into a win-or-go-home bracket for the Division II AAU College Hockey trophy.

Students, staff, fans and casual viewers wanting to catch the entirety of the round-robin can access live streamed games on the LI Sports Network YouTube channel.

