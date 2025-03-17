The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU club hockey set to compete in national tournament

The Blue Raiders skate towards their first-ever Division II AAU College Hockey Nationals appearance.
Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterMarch 17, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU captain Linden Palmer in a game against Wake Forest, on Oct. 18, 2024.

From underdogs to the national stage, MTSU club hockey skates on to its first-ever Division II AAU College Hockey Nationals appearance. 

The Blue Raiders eye new hardware to add to the mantle following the club’s first-ever College Hockey South championship. After an impressive regular season and playoff campaign, the Blue Raiders secured their spot in nationals. 

With MTSU securing a spot among the country’s best teams, the Blue Raiders have been placed in Pool D with three other Division II schools nationwide. MTSU will play one game each in a round-robin format against Anna Maria College, Kutztown University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. 

MTSU will play three games within three days in Jacksonville, Florida:

March 18 vs Kutztown University at 10:15 a.m. CDT.

March 19 vs Embry-Riddle at 7:15 a.m. CDT.

March 20 vs Anna Maria at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

If MTSU can top its group, it will move into a win-or-go-home bracket for the Division II AAU College Hockey trophy. 

Students, staff, fans and casual viewers wanting to catch the entirety of the round-robin can access live streamed games on the LI Sports Network YouTube channel. 

MTSU club hockey set to compete in national tournament