The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Middle Tennessee’s season ends with loss to familiar foe in WBIT

The Lady Raiders lost to the Belmont Bruins’, 64-51 in first round of WBIT.
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterMarch 21, 2025
Rusty Miller
Ta’Mia Scott looks for the pass against Belmont in the WBIT first round on March 20, 2025 at Curb Event Center in Nashville, TN

There was no fanfare or confetti as Middle Tennessee women’s basketball’s season ended in in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, losing to Belmont 64-51.  

The Lady Raiders’ postseason struggles rolled over from the Conference USA finals, with shots not falling and foul trouble arising across the board.  

Middle Tennessee’s starting lineup struggled in the size match up against Belmont with forward Elina Arike playing only four minutes. MTSU head coach Rick Insell subbed in guards Savannah Davis and Jada Harrison in an attempt to match up with the smaller Belmont lineup. 

Guard Jada Harrison in game against Belmont in WBIT first round on March 20, 2025 at Curb Event Center in Nashville, TN

“We were playing a couple young ladies in a position that they are not going to play, they were not recruited to play that position,” Insell said. “I thought they did a good job doing what they had to do.”  

Senior center Anastasiia Boldyreva started the game by controlling the paint against Belmont’s Kendal Cheesman, scoring her first four attempts in the first quarter. Boldyreva lost touch around the rim as the game went on though, scoring only one basket in the last three quarters. 

The Lady Raiders’ foul trouble hit hard when guard Jalynn Gregory fouled out along with getting injured. In the second quarter, Gregory tried to take charge and came up limping.  

Gregory sat for the last four minutes of the half and came back in the second half with a wrap around her knee. The senior committed her fifth foul with 8:50 left in the game, effectively ending her time as a Lady Raider.  

With Gregory out of the game, Middle Tennessee lost its floor leader. The senior started all four years of her career and played every minute in 17 games this season.  

“Sometimes you get caught in a catch-22 where you think we won 26 games with it and we didn’t make any changes,” Insell said. “Probably in the end it cost us to be honest with you, maybe we should have been working on this situation back in November and December.” 

Belmont took advantage of the Lady Raiders’ foul trouble, knocking down nearly 40% of their shots and 34% from beyond the arc.  

Belmont and Middle Tennessee played earlier in the season, with a similar result of the Bruins outshooting the Lady Raiders and shutting down MTSU in the paint.  

The scouting report showed that Cheesman was going to be a threat, but the Lady Raiders held her to nine points on the day. Despite this, Belmont had the better matchup inside late in the game, Insell said.  

Going into next season, Middle Tennessee will be an almost entirely new team with four of its starters graduating. Current junior guard Ta’Mia Scott will be the only returning starter for the Lady Raiders.  

“I’m excited about next year to be honest with you,” Insell said. “We got a great recruiting class coming in and a lot of young players on the bench that are in the weight room, conditioning and getting in the gym shooting shots. I could see two or three of them stepping up, we are going to be a different type of team.” 

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.3-20-

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
"Go! Go! Gameshow" participants hop across the KUC field at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025.
VFP student produces Japanese-inspired game show for unconventional capstone
Students shower each other in colored powder at MTSU's Holi event on March 19, 2025.
MTSU’s Holi celebration showers the Student Union in color and culture
Brett Vondohlen stands at first against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
MTSU baseball: What to know before conference play begins
Anastasiia Boldyreva reaches for a shot at the Von Braun Center, on March 15, 2025.
Follow live: MTSU women's basketball takes on Belmont in the WBIT
The MTSU Student Government Association hosted an MTV-inspired event at the campus recreation center on March 19, 2025. (Photo by Wren Bailey).
MTSU Student Government Association sponsors MTV-inspired event for Student Appreciation Week
Students pose at the Turkish Student Association interest meting at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Turkish Student Association)
MTSU Turkish Student Association shares culture with community
More in Sports
MTSU club hockey celebrates a goal against Wake Forest at the Ford Ice Center on Oct. 18, 2024.
MTSU club hockey punches ticket to national quarterfinals
Jestin Porter dribbles at mid-court court against Chattanooga at Murphy Center on March 18, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU men's basketball vs. Chattanooga
Logan Bingham pitches in his first start as a Blue Raider at Reese Smith Jr. Field on March 18, 2025.
MTSU baseball drops midweek game to SEMO
Camryn Weston dribbles under the basket against Chattanooga at Murphy Center on March 18, 2-25.
Seniors Mostafa and Weston combine for 61 as MTSU men’s basketball falls to Chattanooga
Justin Bufford defends against his opponent from Jax State at the Von Braun Center on March 14, 2025.
Live coverage: MTSU men's basketball vs Chattanooga
MTSU captain Linden Palmer in a game against Wake Forest, on Oct. 18, 2024.
MTSU club hockey set to compete in national tournament
More in Women's Basketball
MTSU women's basketball head coach Rick Insell (left) and men's head coach Nick McDevitt (right) in the Conference USA tournament on March 14-15, 2025.
MTSU men's and women's basketball earn postseason bids
Ta'Mia Scott looks to pass in CUSA championship game on March 15, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball versus Liberty
Assistant head coach Matt Insell talking to the team at the Von Braun Center, on March 15, 2025.
Liberty knocks MTSU women's basketball from Conference USA's top spot
Ta'Mia Scott shoots a free throw at the Von Braun Center, on March 14, 2025.
Live coverage: Conference USA women's basketball championship
Jalynn Gregory looks to make a move against Western Kentucky at the Von Braun Center on March 14, 20225.
MTSU women's basketball advances to third straight Conference USA championship
Head coach Rick Insell waits on the referees decision at the Von Braun Center, on March 14, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU women's basketball versus WKU
About the Contributor
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporter
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I’m majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Middle Tennessee’s season ends with loss to familiar foe in WBIT